Colin Macy-O'Toole Is Back: Watch Him On Bravo TV's Below Deck Galley Talk

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nxWT_0jutlTTr00
Colin Macy O'Toole

Colin Macy-O'Toole is back for another season of Below Deck Galley Talk. The popular Bravo TV show is kicking off Season 4 with Colin Macy-O'Toole, Kate Chastain, Ben Robinson, Julia d'Albert Pusey, and more, ready to dish on all-things Below Deck.

Galley Talk follows some past Below Deck yachties as they watch, and critique, even giving their honest opinions on the ALL- NEW Below Deck's episodes every week, including fan-favorite Colin Macy-O'Toole.

From Bravo TV "Colin grew up on the south shore of Long Island and has a degree in music. Although music is his passion, boats are his life. He started working as a deckhand when he was 15, and he currently works as a ferry/port captain in charge of all the comings and goings of all the Fire Island ferries."

"A quintessential New York Italian Momma’s boy, Colin has a very strong connection to his friends and family, and he is known for his infectious sense of humor. Since his time on Below Deck Mediterranean, Colin is ready to share his comedic edge exploring new episodes of Below Deck."

"Among those set to make an appearance throughout Season 4 are Kate Chastain (Below Deck Seasons 2-7), Julia d'Albert Pusey (Below Deck Mediterranean Season 1), Josiah Carter (Below Deck Season 6), Aesha Scott (Below Deck Down Under Season 1 and Below Deck Med Seasons 4 and 5), Bobby Giancola (Below Deck Med Seasons 1 and 2), Kyle Viljoen (Below Deck Med Season 7), Colin Macy-O'Toole (Below Deck Med Seasons 3 and 4), and Ben Robinson (Below Deck Seasons 1-4, and Below Deck Med Seasons 1 and 4)" according to the Bravo Below Deck website.

Below Deck Galley Talk premieres tonight, Monday, December 26 at 9 p.m. Starting in January the show will return to its regular timeslot of Fridays at 10 p.m.

