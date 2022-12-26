Comedian Kevin Hart Playing Las Vegas New Year’s Eve On His North American "Reality Check" Tour

Kevin Hart on stage Photo by Kevin Hart/Facebook

You can catch Comedian Kevin Hart live on stage with his new comedy stand-up show "Reality Check" where he is traveling across North America and will be on tour for four months.

He is "returning to Las Vegas on December 31 and January 1 for an exclusive New Year’s Eve experience. Kevin Hart will bring his talents back to Las Vegas to celebrate the start of 2023 inviting fans to kick off the New Year in laughter," according to Resorts World Theatre .

"Emmy & Grammy nominated Kevin Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he launched his career as a comedian during an amateur night at a local comedy club. Over the years Hart has become Hollywood's box office powerhouse, opening ten films at number one at the box office with 4.23 billion revenue atthe global box office. Hart is the chairman of HARTBEAT and Founder of HartBeat Ventures. Both of these companies play an integral part of of his eco-system serving as an incubator for extraordinary growth and creativity."

"Kevin Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films and television and podcasts via HARTBEAT for various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius, XM and Audible. In 2020 Hart released his seventh hour-long standup special, "Zero F Given," which quickly became Netflix's biggest stand-up special of 2020 and earned him a Grammy nomination for "Best Comedy Album".

"He also earned Emmy nominations for "Die Hart," for "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" along with an Emmy nomination for his Docu-series, "Don't F This Up". Kevin Hart is a New York Times Best Selling author twice over and his first Audible original, "The Decision," was nominated for and Audie award for "Best Original Audiobook in 2021." Taken from Foxwoods website.

Tickets are still available for both New Years Eve and New Year’s Day at Kevin Hart 2022.