Tim McGraw And Faith Hill’s 26 Year Love Story: He Credits His Wife For Helping Him With His Sobriety

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Country Superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s love story started on stage and has spanned almost three decades.

The "Don't Take the Girl" singer and fellow country crooner Faith Hill met for the first time in 1994 at a gig in Nashville, Tennessee. Even though at the time, both were seeing other people fate stepped in, and their paths would cross again two years later and the rest, as they say, is history.

Faith Hill was Tim McGraw's opening act on his 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour and the couple exchanged marriage vows later that year. The country artists have been together for 26 years and they share three daughters.

According to PEOPLE "The couple really connected during McGraw's Spontaneous Combustion "We were young and silly and goo-goo-eyed in love," McGraw later told People Magazine of their initial spark. The pair started dating after they each ended their relationships with their respective partners. The musician popped the question while on tour. He shared the romantic details of the proposal years later in an October 2015 video.



"We were in the dressing room, here, June 26, 1996, and it was raining and stuff and we'd been on tour for a while together, and I joked around with her about getting married. And so I looked at her, grabbed her by the hands, and dropped forward [on my knees] onstage," he recalled. "She said, 'We're at a country music festival in a trailer house, and you're asking me to marry you?' And I said, 'Yeah.' So I went onstage … When I came back offstage, [I saw] a Sharpie with lipstick kisses all over it, saying, 'Yes!



A few months after they got engaged, McGraw and Hill wed on Oct. 6, 1996. In his "Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life," McGraw once again discussed his sobriety journey and the role his wife played in it. The country star revealed that Hill gave him an ultimatum before he became sober.



"When things happen and you succeed beyond your wildest dreams and you're playing all these great shows and the parties are going on," he told Hoda Kotb on the Today show. "Then you're married and you have kids. And all of a sudden your wife looks at you and says, 'You know, you're getting a little overboard and you need to make some decisions.' It makes a big impact on you."



Speaking with Esquire about his decision to get sober in 2008, McGraw revealed that he was "getting out of [bed] and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, 'I have to wake the kids up.' "



He called that his last straw, saying that he immediately went to Hill and told her what was happening. "I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared," he remembered. "She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life."



He credited her with helping him stay strong and sober. "My wife always says, 'You're not scared of anything.' I say, 'Ehhh, one thing. I'm looking at it right now,' " he said. "I didn't know love could feel so good. Was it an emotion? Was it a lifestyle? Was it an imaginary thing? But love is all of those things."



McGraw went on, "Love is being angry. Love is not talking for a day. Love is getting in each other's face. Love is accepting that I'm wrong. Love is a 360-degree thing. It's not linear. They always say you're not supposed to fight in front of your kids. Everybody fights in front of their kids. That's part of the deal."

Recently Tim McGraw proudly shared what it’s like acting alongside his talented wife on 1883, the Yellowstone prequel, where she is also playing his spouse on screen.



“We were in bed last night and talked for two hours because we got so caught up in the moment that we almost couldn’t even remember it,” he told Parade. “I told her, ‘This is incredible. How many married couples ever get a chance to do what we’re doing right now?’”



In the same interview, Hill agreed that working with her husband has been an incredible experience. “We’re together all the time,” she said. “And I know no matter what happens, I’m his biggest cheerleader and he’s mine,” taken from US Magazine.