Reindeer Crunch, A Fun And Festive Holiday Treat

Reindeer Crunch

This recipe for reindeer crunch is the perfect easy, sweet and salty treat for the holidays. It can also make a great Christmas gift; either as a stocking stuffer, a tasty treat in a decorative holiday tin or an Christmas Eve snack, just don't forget to leave some for Santa's reindeer.

This fun and festive recipe is taken from the Framed Cooks website.

Ingredients

12 cups plain popped popcorn

1 1/2 cups salted mixed nuts

1/2 cup butter

2 cups packed brown sugar

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 ounces chocolate chips or chocolate candy melts

Instructions

Preheat oven to 250 and grease two rimmed baking sheets.

Combine popcorn and nuts in large bowl.

Melt butter in medium heavy saucepan. Stir in brown sugar, corn syrup and salt and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil for 5 minutes, stirring now and then. Stir in vanilla.

Working quickly and carefully (sugar mixture is super-hot!), pour sugar mixture over popcorn and nuts. Stir with a wooden spoon until coated.

Spread mixture in a single layer on two lightly greased two baking pans. Bake at 250 for 30 minutes, stirring once.

Cool in pans on wire racks for 15 minutes and break into chunks.

If you are using candy melts, melt them according to the directions on the pacakge.

If you are using chocolate chips, melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in the microwave (if you use the microwave, melt on 50% power for 30 second increments, stirring after each 30 seconds until melted).

Drizzle melted chocolate over popcorn.

Cool until chocolate hardens (this goes faster in the fridge.) Store in airtight container. If you even need to store it, because this stuff disappears fast! :)

