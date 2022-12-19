Festive Holiday Desserts: Gingerbread Caramel Trifle

Gingerbread Trifle Photo by Jennifer Fujita

Here is a holiday dessert that is as fun and festive as it is delicious. This trifle is a quick and tasty treat that looks beautiful on any holiday table.

A trifle is a traditional English dessert that is layered with cake, custard, fruit, and whipped cream. This trifle doesn’t have fruit, but it does have tasty layers of gingerbread, caramel and whipped cream, it looks so festive on any holiday dessert table.

It starts with moist gingerbread cake and two layers of dulce de leche or caramel sauce. And, of course, it’s all topped with creamy whipped topping.

This delicious recipe is from Hallmark Dessert Ideas by Jennifer Fujita.

Ingredients

1 package of gingerbread cake mix, plus the added ingredients for cake **store bought cake works too

1 8 oz. carton (approx. one cup) whipping cream, ½ tsp. vanilla, 3 Tbsp. sugar **you can use 1 large container of cool whip whipped topping instead of making whipped cream.

1 container (approx. 2 cups) dulce de leche or caramel sauce, either one tastes great

Gingerbread people cookies for decoration

Directions

Prepare gingerbread cake according to package directions. Bake in a greased 9x13 pan for about 18-20 minutes. Allow the cake to cool and cut into one-inch squares.

Using an electric mixer, stand mixer, or immersion blender, whip the heavy cream with the vanilla and sugar for 2-4 minutes, until soft peaks form

In a large bowl, layer 1/3 of the gingerbread cubes.

Drizzle 1/3 of the dulce de leche over the cake, then spread with 1/3 of the whipped cream.

Repeat two more times.

Decorate with gingerbread cookies or other seasonal decorative candies.