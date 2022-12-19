The Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes Is An Annual Holiday Tradition In New York City

The Radio City Rockettes Photo by Monica Schipper | WireImage | Getty Images

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is an annual musical and holiday tradition. The extravagant stage show is presented at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The iconic 90-minute musical features more than one hundred and forty different performers, an original musical score, and it combines singing, dancing, and a lot of humor with nostaligic traditional scenes.

The legendary performers are the women's prestigious dance troupe The Rockettes. This classic show has become a New York Christmas tradition.

According to Wikipedia "The "Christmas Spectacular" began in 1933 when the Music Hall presented lavish live stage shows along with the latest Hollywood feature films. The first Christmas show was produced December 21, 1933, along with the RKO musical movie Flying Down to Rio and The Night Before Christmas, a Walt Disney Silly Symphony, and ran for two weeks. This was just one year after the opening of the Music Hall in 1932.

The show was created by the Music Hall's stage producer Leon Leonidoff and designer Vincente Minnelli. It consisted of an overture with Ernö Rapée and the Radio City Symphony; a solo on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ; a performance by Jan Peerce; a Toy Shop Ballet; The Rockettes' performance of "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers", choreographed by their founder, Russell Markert; and "The Living Nativity". These last two scenes have continued in every edition of the annual show up to the present day.

The Christmas show, like all the Radio City stage shows, continued to be produced and choreographed by Leonidoff and Markert through the early decades of the Music Hall's history. Later, Peter Gennaro and others produced the annual show." For more information and to get tickets you can go to their website.