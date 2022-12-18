Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy

Breakfast Casserole Photo by pillsbury.com

This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand.



A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!

It doesn't need to be made the night before, but it does need a little time to set. This casserole is perfect for a family breakfast, holiday brunch or any potluck with friends.

This recipe is from the Lil Luna website. I have tweaked it a few times adding bacon or even diced ham at times. Serve with fruit or a fruit salad and you have a delicious meal for Christmas breakfast or brunch.

Directions

1 lb ground pork sausage or maple sausage

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 eggs beaten

1-1 1/2 cup half and half

6 slices white bread toasted and cut into cubes

2 cup sharp cheddar cheese shredded

Instructions

Grease a 9×13 baking dish, set it aside.

In a skillet cook the sausage over medium heat until browned, and drain.

In a medium bowl mix the salt, eggs and half and half.

Then add the sausage, bread cubes, and cheese. Stir together until evenly coated.

Pour the mixture into the baking dish. Cover with foil and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Bake the casserole covered for 50-60 minutes.

Reduce the heat to 325°F.

Uncover the casserole and bake for 20-30 additional minutes or until casserole has set.



