Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In Connecticut

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Actress Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds were seen hanging out with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat in Connecticut last week.

Cozy in a long robe and festive pajamas with sparkling holiday slippers, Blake Lively showed off her baby bump alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Santa and Mrs. Claus in Essex, Connecticut.

The Hollywood couple and their family rode the North Pole Express at the very popular Essex Steam Train and Riverboat during the visit.

The Deadpool actor posted a picture with a very pregnant Blake Lively, Santa and Mrs. Claus on his Vancity Reynolds Instagram.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with Santa and Mrs. Claus Photo by vancityreynolds/Instagram

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express," he wrote on his post. "She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria" he adds jokingly.

According to the Connecticut Post "The couple booked a full car for their family and friends to explore the North Pole Express, according to Maureen Quintin, a spokesperson for the company. In the picture, Reynolds is wearing a grey Pelé soccer shirt and blue hat while Lively is wearing Christmas pajamas and a robe. "Everyone had a great time and it was a pleasure for us to provide a memorable experience for them this holiday season"

The couple who are expecting their fourth child spend most of their time at their family home in Upstate New York, but also enjoy their apartment in the chic and trendy Tribeca area

of New York.