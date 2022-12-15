Giving Back At Christmas: Hollywood Couple Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell Are Donating Supplies To Families In Need

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

How are some stars giving back during the 2022 holiday season? Some celebrities like Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are giving back in a big way.

The two actors have dedicated their time to make this holiday season a little jollier for those families who are in need. So, what did this charitable, fun-loving Hollywood couple do?

According to Parade "The pair dressed up in festive costumes à la Christmas film, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, to spread some jolly good cheer with their co-owned baby brand, Hello Bello.

He dressed in a full fuzzy green Grinch suit, while Bell embodied young Cindy Lou Who wearing a pink hooded jumpsuit and white platform Converse sneakers with a red bow and pigtails in her hair." See photo below.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell dressed as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who Photo by Hello Bello

You can check out these videos on Dax Shepard's Instagram of the animated couple's adventure.

"Spread across four posts (and hilariously blaming his "year of birth" for not knowing how to post a 5:30 clip uninterrupted), he shared snippets of their holiday escapade, as they drove around in a red Grinch-clad minivan filled to the brim with baby items from the brand's holiday collection to be delivered to tots."

In these videos, the couple hilariously drove around town, joyfully bantering about, and making comedic commentary, all while dropping off "premium" diapers, and letting the parents know that they would be gifted with a year's supply of free diapers and baby wipes. They ended the day by giving away 250,000 diapers to the children's charity, Baby2Baby."