New Years Eve Appetizers: Crispy Mozzarella Balls, A Family Favorite

Crispy Fried Mozzarella Balls Photo by simplydeliciousfood.com

Any cheese lovers out there? Well, these Crispy Fried Mozzarella Balls are a delectable appetizer or a crunchy, yet gooey snack served with your choice of a light marinara, or a jarred pizza sauce works great too.

It is also a great vegetarian option as well. Definitely consider doubling this recipe because these little cheese balls will disappear fast.

This recipe is taken from the website Simply Delicious Food.

Ingredients

400 g (14oz) Bocconcini (small mozzarella balls)

1½ cups flour seasoned with salt and pepper

4 extra-large eggs beaten

2 cups breadcrumbs

1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp salt

2 tsp Italian herbs

Oil for frying

Tomato sauce for dipping

Instructions

Dry the mozzarella with paper towels.

Place the bread crumbs in a large, flat bowl then season with the garlic and onion powder, salt and Italian herbs. Mix well.

Place the seasoned flour and beaten egg in separate bowls.

Coat the cheese first in the flour, then in the egg.

Repeat this step to make sure the cheese is well covered.

Roll the mozzarella in the breadcrumbs, pressing the crumbs onto the mozzarella to ensure good coverage.

Place on a sheet pan and place in the freezer for 20 minutes - 1 hour.

Heat the oil in a large pot.

Remove the mozzarella from the freezer then fry in batches until golden brown and crisp.

Remove with a slotted spoon then place on a paper towel-lined plate.

You can use toothpicks to pick up fried mozzarella balls, and dip in tomato sauce