The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, Connecticut

Santa Claus and his reindeer Photo by Santa Claus Village

It's officially Christmas in Connecticut. So, if you are looking for a family-fun holiday event to go to in Connecticut, I have the perfect place for you and your family. The 14th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop from November 25th through December 24th, 2022.

This annual Greenwich spectacular continues their Christmas tradition and promises a festive holiday experience for the entire family.

"Santa and his three LIVE reindeer are returning to Greenwich for the Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa's Workshop presented by Jenny Allen/Compass, "The North Pole on North Street", Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, at 437 North Street, in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The cherished town tradition continues for the fourteenth consecutive year at this expansive nursery where visitors can have their photo taken with Santa, meet the reindeer and also enjoy the new Santa's Workshop, which provides more space for families while they wait in line for their photo with Santa.

This all takes place just minutes from downtown Greenwich and parking is free.

Also, Photos With Santa anytime we are open, but for an added incentive to visit Santa with your dog when we're not so busy, you'll receive a DOGGY GIFT BAG compliments of Cornell University Veterinary Specialists Monday - Friday throughout the four weeks.

The Santa's Workshop will feature Reindeer Coloring Station sponsored by Jenny Allen/Compass and

Letter Writing to Santa Station sponsored by Greenwich Pediatric Dental Group.



Lastly, there is a raffle to win a Mercedes-Benz Kids Pedal Car for every Photo with Santa, Name the Baby Girl Reindeer Contest in Santa's Workshop.

Enter to Win a Mercedes-Benz Kids Electric Car. Santa will chose the winning name on December 24th." Taken from the Greenwich Reindeer Festival website.