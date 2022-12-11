Fun "Gingerbread Houses" Your Kids Can Make Using Graham Crackers, White Chocolate And Candy

Graham Cracker "gingerbread" houses Photo by Itsalwaysautumn.com

Instead of gingerbread, let's make Christmas houses the easy way, using store bought graham crackers.

This method for constructing graham cracker gingerbread houses is simple. They won’t collapse and kids as well as adults will love decorating them!

Also, white chocolate as a substitute for royal icing is so much easier and works much better. Quick, fun and with only 3 ingredients, you'll never go back to traditional gingerbread houses again.

This fun idea is from the website It's Always Autumn.

What You Will Need

4 full Graham Crackers (per house) **Walmart brand works well, won't break easily

1 bag of White Chocolate Chips

Assorted Christmas candies to decorate houses

Make White Chocolate "Glue"

Place some white chocolate chips into a small ziptop bag and microwave for 30 seconds. If the chocolate isn’t fully melted, microwave again in 15 second intervals until it’s melted.

Snip a *very* small bit of the bag off along one corner so you can “pipe” the chocolate out of the bag. NOTE:

As you decorate, the chocolate in your bag may cool and begin to harden. Just pop it back in the microwave for 15 seconds to warm it back up if this happens.



Lay one roof support cracker in between two graham cracker halves. Pipe a line of melted white chocolate down each side of the graham cracker halves.

Instructions To Cut Graham Cracker Houses

Place one full graham cracker on a cutting board. Use a serrated knife to carefully cut diagonally across the top half as shown (a gently sawing motion works best).

Assemble graham cracker houses Photo by itsalwaysautumn.com

Cut diagonally the other way so the graham cracker has a triangle shape on top. Repeat with a second graham cracker.

Cut the other two graham crackers in half so you have four graham cracker halves and two graham cracker halves with triangle shapes on top (they will support the roof).

Assemble graham cracker houses Photo by Itsalwaysautumn.com

Assemble Houses

Lay one roof support cracker in between two graham cracker halves.

Pipe a line of melted white chocolate (or royal icing) down each side of the graham cracker halves.

Fold up each graham cracker half and press it again the edges of the roof support cracker.

Hold for about a minute, then carefully lift up all three crackers to a standing position and insert the other roof support cracker.

You now have the four walls put together.

Pipe white chocolate or frosting along the top edges of all four crackers and place the two remaining cracker halves on as a roof, piping additional white chocolate along the peak of the roof.

Let house stand for at least 10 minutes to set up, and then decorate with candy as desired.

If you want these houses for display purposes only -you are NOT going to eat them - use a hot glue gun to assemble them.