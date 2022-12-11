Fun "Gingerbread Houses" Your Kids Can Make Using Graham Crackers, White Chocolate And Candy

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eHNhx_0je5UsP800
Graham Cracker "gingerbread" housesPhoto byItsalwaysautumn.com

Instead of gingerbread, let's make Christmas houses the easy way, using store bought graham crackers.

This method for constructing graham cracker gingerbread houses is simple. They won’t collapse and kids as well as adults will love decorating them!

Also, white chocolate as a substitute for royal icing is so much easier and works much better. Quick, fun and with only 3 ingredients, you'll never go back to traditional gingerbread houses again.

This fun idea is from the website It's Always Autumn.

What You Will Need

4 full Graham Crackers (per house) **Walmart brand works well, won't break easily

1 bag of White Chocolate Chips

Assorted Christmas candies to decorate houses

Make White Chocolate "Glue"

Place some white chocolate chips into a small ziptop bag and microwave for 30 seconds. If the chocolate isn’t fully melted, microwave again in 15 second intervals until it’s melted.

Snip a *very* small bit of the bag off along one corner so you can “pipe” the chocolate out of the bag. NOTE:

As you decorate, the chocolate in your bag may cool and begin to harden. Just pop it back in the microwave for 15 seconds to warm it back up if this happens.

Lay one roof support cracker in between two graham cracker halves. Pipe a line of melted white chocolate down each side of the graham cracker halves.

Instructions To Cut Graham Cracker Houses

Place one full graham cracker on a cutting board. Use a serrated knife to carefully cut diagonally across the top half as shown (a gently sawing motion works best).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gS1vq_0je5UsP800
Assemble graham cracker housesPhoto byitsalwaysautumn.com

Cut diagonally the other way so the graham cracker has a triangle shape on top. Repeat with a second graham cracker.

Cut the other two graham crackers in half so you have four graham cracker halves and two graham cracker halves with triangle shapes on top (they will support the roof).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shPTm_0je5UsP800
Assemble graham cracker housesPhoto byItsalwaysautumn.com

Assemble Houses

Lay one roof support cracker in between two graham cracker halves.

Pipe a line of melted white chocolate (or royal icing) down each side of the graham cracker halves.

Fold up each graham cracker half and press it again the edges of the roof support cracker.

Hold for about a minute, then carefully lift up all three crackers to a standing position and insert the other roof support cracker.

You now have the four walls put together.

Pipe white chocolate or frosting along the top edges of all four crackers and place the two remaining cracker halves on as a roof, piping additional white chocolate along the peak of the roof.

Let house stand for at least 10 minutes to set up, and then decorate with candy as desired.

If you want these houses for display purposes only -you are NOT going to eat them - use a hot glue gun to assemble them.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christmas# Graham Cracker Houses# Craft Ideas# Desserts# Gingerbread Houses

Comments / 26

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. Verified on @muckrack Twitter: @FlorenceCarmela

Connecticut State
5935 followers

More from Florence Carmela

Giving Back At Christmas: Hollywood Couple Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell Are Donating Supplies To Families In Need

Dax Shepard and Kristen BellPhoto byCindy Ord/Getty Images. How are some stars giving back during the 2022 holiday season? Some celebrities like Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are giving back in a big way.

Read full story
11 comments

New Years Eve Appetizers: Crispy Mozzarella Balls, A Family Favorite

Crispy Fried Mozzarella BallsPhoto bysimplydeliciousfood.com. Any cheese lovers out there? Well, these Crispy Fried Mozzarella Balls are a delectable appetizer or a crunchy, yet gooey snack served with your choice of a light marinara, or a jarred pizza sauce works great too.

Read full story
15 comments

Festive Cranberry Citrus Holiday Punch, For Christmas And New Years

Cranberry Christmas PunchPhoto bytherecipecritic.com. Are you looking for an easy, yet festive looking Christmas or New Years punch? Then you are in. for a delicious surprise. It's time for Christmas parties, exchanging gifts with friends and holiday meals with family and this is the perfect punch recipe that you will definitely use over and over again.

Read full story
17 comments

Mariah Carey Celebrates The Holiday Season With A Live Concert Special, 'Merry Christmas to All'

Well, it's officially Christmas folks! Five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey is ready to get you into the holiday spirit with her new special, 'Merry Christmas to All!'

Read full story
12 comments
Greenwich, CT

The 14th Annual Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop In Greenwich, Connecticut

Santa Claus and his reindeerPhoto bySanta Claus Village. It's officially Christmas in Connecticut. So, if you are looking for a family-fun holiday event to go to in Connecticut, I have the perfect place for you and your family. The 14th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival And Santa's Workshop from November 25th through December 24th, 2022.

Read full story
10 comments

Simple Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread, A Christmas Morning Tradition

Cinnamon Roll Monkey BreadPhoto byljnockett/Instagram. This easy Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread Bake is so simple to put together. It only takes 30 minutes which makes it perfect for your Christmas morning breakfast or brunch and can also be a delicious sweet treat any time of the day!

Read full story
31 comments

Bistro Classics: Loaded Potato Soup With Cheese And Bacon, Simple Comfort Food

If you are looking for a new comfort food or soup recipe, or you just want to try something new and different, this Cheesy Loaded Potato Soup recipe is what you've been looking for.

Read full story
17 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas Show

Shania Twain and AdelePhoto byKobby Dagan/Shutterstock | Adele/Twitter. The legendary Shania Twain almost caused Singer-Songwriter Adele to "combust" after she made a surprise appearance at one of her shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York City

Sandy Hook Promise 10 Year RemembrancePhoto bySandy Hook Promise/Twitter. December 14, 2022 will mark the ten year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. A memorial opened almost 10 years after 26 adults and children were killed. A memorial to the 20 first graders and 6 educators killed in the Sandy Hook shooting has opened to the public, in November, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre, as reported by ABC News.

Read full story
13 comments

No Bake Desserts: Coconut Ice Box Cake, Great For Any Family Celebration

Coconut Ice Box CakePhoto byStacie Vaughan/simplystacie.net. Icebox cakes are the easiest of all no bake desserts. Made by layering pudding and cool whip with either fruit, nuts, graham crackers or wafers. Then you just place it in the refrigerator until chilled.

Read full story
19 comments

Titanic's 25th Anniversary: Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet's Endearing Friendship Over The Years

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate WinsletPhoto byGetty Images. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio brought us to tears in the 1997 film Titanic, and 25 years since the films debute it seems the Titanic stars are as fond of each other today, as ever.

Read full story
22 comments

Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite

Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.

Read full story
28 comments

Country Legend Dolly Parton Talks About Her New Mountain Magic Christmas Special

The legendary Dolly Parton’s much anticipated 2-hour Christmas special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, airs Thursday night at 8pm EST on December 1, 2022 on NBC. "I got together with some very talented friends and they helped me make a Christmas special!” Dolly Parton shared on social media.

Read full story
10 comments
New Haven, CT

Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Connecticut

Academy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently got a taste of Sally's Apizza on Wooster Street, in New Haven, Connecticut during a visit. On Tuesday night, the pizzeria posted this photo of Paltrow standing outside the shop with two employees. Sally's marketing manager Kat Manning said the actress visited the legendary pizzeria on Tuesday and shared a pizza pie with her group of friends.

Read full story
18 comments

Meet HGTV's Sabrina Soto, The Popular Host Of "The High Low Project"

HGTV’S Sabrina SotoPhoto bySabrina Soto/Instagram. Sabrina Soto is an entrepreneur, author and the popular host of The High/Low Project. She is also the featured designer on HGTV. She is a renowned interior designer, consultant and business woman. She is first generation American, the first of her Cuban family born in the United States.

Read full story
7 comments

Meet Hailie Jade: Eminem's Daughter Talks Being An Instagram Influencer And Her New Podcast ''Just A Little Shady''

Eminem with his daughter Hailie Jade MathersPhoto byAll We Need Is Hip Hop/Facebook. Hailie Jade Mathers made a rare public appearance with her father, Rapper Eminem, when he was inducted into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 5, 2022.

Read full story
10 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For Everyone

It's that time of year NOLA! Let's celebrate Christmas in New Orleans at the Morial Convention Center, starting December 21st through 30th. Made with real ice, this wintery wonderland extends, 52 feet by 140 feet.

Read full story
16 comments

Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs

If you are a fan of Giada De Laurentiis then you'll want to try her Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs. It is a tasty side dish for Thanksgiving or anytime you crave mashed potatoes. You have creamy soft mashed potato topped with parmesan and breadcrumbs and baked in the oven until it's a golden brown. Also, this recipe can be prepared hours ahead of time.

Read full story
17 comments

Bistro Favorites: Sweet And Sour Chicken Bites, Great Dinner Idea

The next time you have a craving for Chinese food you need to try this recipe. These tangy Sweet & Sour Chicken Bites are so quick and very easy to prepare. I have made this recipe several times and have tweaked it a few times along the way.

Read full story
28 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy