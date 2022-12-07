The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas Show

Shania Twain and Adele Photo by Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock | Adele/Twitter

The legendary Shania Twain almost caused Singer-Songwriter Adele to "combust" after she made a surprise appearance at one of her shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Reported by People "Taking to her Instagram account, the Someone Like You singer expressed her disbelief and praised Shania for donning a fabulous hat which helped keep her identity anonymous until later.

Captioning a shot of the Man I feel Like a Woman vocalist watching her sing her heart out, Adele penned: "Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show," alongside a red love heart emoji.

In the photo of the fabulous moment, Adele is glammed up to the nines in a stunning three-quarter length sleeved black dress, embellished with a glamourous band of diamantes around her neck and shoulders.

Along with her hat disguise, Shania looked effortlessly chic in what appeared to be a green velvet jacket with a purple lining as she watched from her seat at the front of the room.

The update came just days after Adele sparked a chorus of comments online and announced the exciting news that she is extending her residency in Las Vegas to include a New Year's Eve performance.

Confessing the holiday has always been a "let down" for her, she wrote: "New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!!"

According to Ticket Master "Adele has announced two new shows for her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas."

These newly added dates for Adele are Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31, 2022. You can check out the website for more information.