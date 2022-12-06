Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York City

Sandy Hook Promise 10 Year Remembrance Photo by Sandy Hook Promise/Twitter

December 14, 2022 will mark the ten year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. A memorial opened almost 10 years after 26 adults and children were killed. A memorial to the 20 first graders and 6 educators killed in the Sandy Hook shooting has opened to the public, in November, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre, as reported by ABC News.

Victims of the Sandy Hook shooting Photo by tpowers6pack/Twitter

The Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 adults and children were killed. A memorial to the 20 first graders and 6 educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has opened to the public, in November, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre, as reported by ABC News.

There will be a 10-Year Remembrance Benefit on

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at The

Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City at

6:30 pm, a reception and at 7:30 pm dinner and program.



From the Sandy Hook Promise website "Please join us for a special evening reflecting on a decade of protecting children from gun violence.



Sandy Hook Promise is hosting a benefit evening in New York City to commemorate the 10-Year Remembrance of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy and celebrate the life-saving impact of the “Know the Signs” violence prevention programs and policies.

Funds raised will help empower millions of youth and adults to end school shootings and prevent violence. Honoring Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and other champions of gun violence prevention through youth empowerment and education."



About Sandy Hook Promise "Sandy Hook Promise (SHP) envisions a future where all children are free from school shootings and other acts of violence.

As a national nonprofit organization, SHP’s mission is to educate and empower youth and adults to prevent violence in schools, homes, and communities. Creators of the life-saving, evidence-informed “Know the Signs” prevention programs, SHP teaches the warning signs of someone who may be in crisis, socially isolated, or at-risk of hurting themselves or others and how to get help.

SHP also advances school safety, youth mental health, and responsible gun ownership at the state and federal levels through nonpartisan policy and partnerships. SHP is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012."