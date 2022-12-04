Titanic's 25th Anniversary: Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet's Endearing Friendship Over The Years

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vii6r_0jWGqHt100
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate WinsletPhoto byGetty Images

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio brought us to tears in the 1997 film Titanic, and 25 years since the films debute it seems the Titanic stars are as fond of each other today, as ever.

Kate told People in 2016, "He’s a solid, loyal person. He’s a great friend, he always has been, and not just to me but to everyone around him. He still has friends he had when we made Titanic."

Speaking about when her and the fellow Oscar-winning actor reunited recently, after three years apart, the 46-year-old actor revealed that it was an emotional moment for the pair. 'I’ve known him for half my life,' the British actor said.

''I couldn’t stop crying,'' Winslet recently told The Guardian. ''Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of Covid. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.'' Taken from an interview with Elle last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUSio_0jWGqHt100
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate WinsletPhoto byE. Charbonneau / Getty Images

Just over a decade after they starred in the epic film Titanic, Winslet and DiCaprio went on to play a seemingly perfect, but realistically troubled couple in the post-war romantic drama Revolutionary Road.

About Kate, Leo once said "She’s such a terrific person in general that our chemistry naturally happened on screen. We just like each other as people,” Leonardo Di Caprio gushed to Entertainment Tonight back in 1997 while promoting the movie Titanic.

She also discussed her and Leo DiCaprio's personal experiences on the set of Titanic.

When it came to talking about the reportedly arduous production of the film and the matter of DiCaprio being miserable on set, Winslet said: ''I remember! I remember that he was! It wasn’t pleasant for any of us (especially him) but we were all in it together."

According to Cheat Sheet "Leonardo DiCaprio says Kate Winslet is his 'favorite actress in the industry' It seems DiCaprio and Winslet couldn't stop gushing about each other if they tried! The Catch Me If You Can actor has worked with a ton of incredibly talented actresses over the years."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fdzuc_0jWGqHt100
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet at The Academy AwardsPhoto byChristopher Polk/Getty Images

Kate Winslet has continued to express her love for Leo DiCaprio as well. When accepting her Best Actress award at the 2009 Golden Globes she couldn't help but mention her love for. At the time, she said the sweetest thing about her co-star while holding back tears.

''Leo, I'm so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you, and how much I've loved you for 13 years,' she told her friend. 'I love you with all my heart, I really do'' said an emotional Kate Winslet.

Kate Winslet also chose Leo to walk her down the aisle for her third marriage in 2012. She has three children from these relationships and raising them was hard, given her tight work schedule.

"During these times, Leo even managed to help Kate with her young children" according to Bored Panda.

Fans have always wished for these two to get together one day, and some loyalists still do hold out hope their deep love and admiration for one another will turn into a romantic love that will last through-out the rest of their lives.

