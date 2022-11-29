Meet Hailie Jade: Eminem's Daughter Talks Being An Instagram Influencer And Her New Podcast ''Just A Little Shady''

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32T49N_0jRQi1zP00
Eminem with his daughter Hailie Jade MathersPhoto byAll We Need Is Hip Hop/Facebook

Hailie Jade Mathers made a rare public appearance with her father, Rapper Eminem, when he was inducted into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 5, 2022.

Even though Eminem raised her out of the spotlight (for the most part) Hailie is now all grown up. She will be celebrating her birthday on Christmas day, turning 27 years old. Hailie Jade is making her own path and has her own celebrity status.

She is an Instagram influencer who focuses on beauty products, makeup tutorials and fashion. She has 2.7 million followers, and proudly shares photos of her outfits, which she styles herself, and how fans can purchase the looks.

Still her father's number one fan, the father-daughter duo recently attended the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The fifteen-time Grammy winner was inducted by rapper and producer Dr. Dre, Eminem's longtime friend and collaborator.

According to Billboard, ''Dr. Dre revealed in his speech that his colleagues in the music industry tried to stop him from producing Eminem's 1999 major label debut "The Slim Shady LP," because they failed to recognize the rapper's talent.

Hailie Jade opened up about her own memories of growing up with her famous father on the debut episode of her "Just a Little Shady" podcast in July.

"It’s so fun to look back, when we have these conversations here, wherever, like thinking back as an adult, like, ‘Wow, that’s actually so surreal.’ Those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back and I’m like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.''

She also recalled joining Eminem on one memorable trip to Florida. "We went to Florida, my dad was working on something, and he was working the whole time. But he set up for us to do the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had, like, the dresses waiting for us.''

You can hear Hailie's podcast on all podcasting platforms, including Spotify.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Eminem# Hailie Jade Mathers# Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame# Music# Podcast

Comments / 10

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. Verified on @muckrack Twitter: @FlorenceCarmela

Connecticut State
4560 followers

More from Florence Carmela

Titanic's 25th Anniversary: Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet's Endearing Friendship Over The Years

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate WinsletPhoto byGetty Images. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio brought us to tears in the 1997 film Titanic, and 25 years since the films debute it seems the Titanic stars are as fond of each other today, as ever.

Read full story
13 comments

Pasta Dishes: Asiago Tortellini Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, A Family Favorite

Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo With Grilled ChickenPhoto bysimplyhomecooked.com. Here is an easy, complete dinner idea using pre grilled/cooked chicken. This recipe only takes 30 minutes to prepare. All you need is a green salad and some crusty Italian bread and you have a delicious meal. Inspiration for this recipe is from Simply Home Cooked and their Asiago Tortelloni Alfredo.

Read full story
23 comments

Country Legend Dolly Parton Talks About Her New Mountain Magic Christmas Special

The legendary Dolly Parton’s much anticipated 2-hour Christmas special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, airs Thursday night at 8pm EST on December 1, 2022 on NBC. "I got together with some very talented friends and they helped me make a Christmas special!” Dolly Parton shared on social media.

Read full story
9 comments
New Haven, CT

Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, Connecticut

Academy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently got a taste of Sally's Apizza on Wooster Street, in New Haven, Connecticut during a visit. On Tuesday night, the pizzeria posted this photo of Paltrow standing outside the shop with two employees. Sally's marketing manager Kat Manning said the actress visited the legendary pizzeria on Tuesday and shared a pizza pie with her group of friends.

Read full story
17 comments

Meet HGTV's Sabrina Soto, The Popular Host Of "The High Low Project"

HGTV’S Sabrina SotoPhoto bySabrina Soto/Instagram. Sabrina Soto is an entrepreneur, author and the popular host of The High/Low Project. She is also the featured designer on HGTV. She is a renowned interior designer, consultant and business woman. She is first generation American, the first of her Cuban family born in the United States.

Read full story
7 comments
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For Everyone

It's that time of year NOLA! Let's celebrate Christmas in New Orleans at the Morial Convention Center, starting December 21st through 30th. Made with real ice, this wintery wonderland extends, 52 feet by 140 feet.

Read full story
16 comments

Food Network Chef Giada De Laurentiis: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs

If you are a fan of Giada De Laurentiis then you'll want to try her Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs. It is a tasty side dish for Thanksgiving or anytime you crave mashed potatoes. You have creamy soft mashed potato topped with parmesan and breadcrumbs and baked in the oven until it's a golden brown. Also, this recipe can be prepared hours ahead of time.

Read full story
17 comments

Bistro Favorites: Sweet And Sour Chicken Bites, Great Dinner Idea

The next time you have a craving for Chinese food you need to try this recipe. These tangy Sweet & Sour Chicken Bites are so quick and very easy to prepare. I have made this recipe several times and have tweaked it a few times along the way.

Read full story
28 comments

Meet Erin Summers: Host Of The New Orleans Saints Podcast And Sideline Reporter For The Pelicans Radio Team

Reporter Erin Summers covering The SaintsErin Summers/Twitter Profile. Erin Summers is a smart, charasmatic, professional sports reporter and host. Since 2008, she has reported on high school, college and professional sports across the country.

Read full story
11 comments
Fairfield, CT

Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"

Meg Ryan at a Gala for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in 2021Amy Sussman/Getty Images. Actor-turned-Director Meg Ryan, a Fairfield, Connecticut native who graduated from Bethel high school. Moving to New York, Ryan attended New York University where she majored in journalism.

Read full story
12 comments

Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In Connecticut

Kelsey Grammer on the set of FrasierPhoto byGale Adler/Paramount. Actor Kelsey Grammer is starring in ‘The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’ with his daughter Spencer Grammer for the Lifetime Network. Fans caught a glimpse of the actor filming scenes for "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve" at Mohegan Sun Casinos in Uncasville, Connecticut in October.

Read full story
13 comments

No Bake Chocolate Mousse Pie, A Quick Dessert Idea

This will be the easiest dessert you ever make. With only 4 ingredients you can have a creamy, chocolatey mousse pie with less than a 15 minute prep time. This is how I have made chocolate mousse since I was a teen.

Read full story
30 comments

Actress Reese Witherspoon: Behind The Scenes Of "The Morning Show" Season 3

Actress Reese WitherspoonJames Devaney/Getty Images. Academy Award winning Actress and Executive Producer Reese Witherspoon shares a sneak peek or two of behind-the-scenes photos of season 3 of 'The Morning Show' on social media as fans eagerly await the release of the new season.

Read full story
12 comments

A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole

This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.

Read full story
32 comments

Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023

John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.

Read full story
48 comments
Hartford, CT

WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In Hartford

To the millions of WWE fans out there, get ready! World Wrestling Entertainment presents Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, Connecticut on November 18, 2022. "WWE is back on the road again and is coming home to Hartford with Friday Night Smackdown. See all your favorite smackdown superstars live and broadcast to the world from the XL Center, plus some from Monday Night Raw! Roman Reigns and Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be ready to take the ring at the XL Center. Fans can also expect appearances from Drew McIntyre and Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan" according to XL Center Website.

Read full story
11 comments

Comfort Foods: Shrimp Bisque A Southern Classic

This simple, shrimp bisque recipe is a southern classic. Thick and creamy pureed French soup only takes 45 minutes to make. It can be made with shellfish of any kind, such as shrimp, crab, lobster or a combination of all three to make a seafood bisque. This recipe includes spices, heavy cream, butter and shrimp along with a little cognac.

Read full story
32 comments
Connecticut State

The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut

Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.

Read full story
14 comments

Meet Actress Maureen McCormick: From The Brady Bunch To HGTV And The Global Ambassador For The Special Olympics

As an accomplished actress, designer, singer and New York Times best-selling author, Maureen McCormick is an all-round artist and entertainer. She has appeared in multiple television, stage and film projects in her career. Of course, Maureen McCormick is best known for her role as the eldest daughter who "had hair of gold like their mother," Marcia Brady from the iconic tv show The Brady Bunch.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy