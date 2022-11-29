Meet Hailie Jade: Eminem's Daughter Talks Being An Instagram Influencer And Her New Podcast ''Just A Little Shady''

Eminem with his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Photo by All We Need Is Hip Hop/Facebook

Hailie Jade Mathers made a rare public appearance with her father, Rapper Eminem, when he was inducted into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 5, 2022.

Even though Eminem raised her out of the spotlight (for the most part) Hailie is now all grown up. She will be celebrating her birthday on Christmas day, turning 27 years old. Hailie Jade is making her own path and has her own celebrity status.

She is an Instagram influencer who focuses on beauty products, makeup tutorials and fashion. She has 2.7 million followers, and proudly shares photos of her outfits, which she styles herself, and how fans can purchase the looks.

Still her father's number one fan, the father-daughter duo recently attended the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The fifteen-time Grammy winner was inducted by rapper and producer Dr. Dre, Eminem's longtime friend and collaborator.

According to Billboard, ''Dr. Dre revealed in his speech that his colleagues in the music industry tried to stop him from producing Eminem's 1999 major label debut "The Slim Shady LP," because they failed to recognize the rapper's talent.



Hailie Jade opened up about her own memories of growing up with her famous father on the debut episode of her "Just a Little Shady" podcast in July.

"It’s so fun to look back, when we have these conversations here, wherever, like thinking back as an adult, like, ‘Wow, that’s actually so surreal.’ Those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back and I’m like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool.''



She also recalled joining Eminem on one memorable trip to Florida. "We went to Florida, my dad was working on something, and he was working the whole time. But he set up for us to do the limo and take it to Disney and we did the princess tea party, and he had, like, the dresses waiting for us.''

You can hear Hailie's podcast on all podcasting platforms, including Spotify.