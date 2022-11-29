New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For Everyone

Santa Claus Photo by Jon Sullivan

It's that time of year NOLA! Let's celebrate Christmas in New Orleans at the Morial Convention Center, starting December 21st through 30th. Made with real ice, this wintery wonderland extends, 52 feet by 140 feet.

The ChristmasFest is now in its 9th year, and is New Orleans’ is the most exciting indoor holiday attraction and, it's back!

According to the New Orleans website "Packed with indoor family fun, this delightful family tradition features almost 300,000 square feet of rides, giant ice slides, a real ice skating rink and holiday décor that is sure to jump start any family into the holiday spirit.



NOLA ChristmasFest, presented by Coca-Cola, is a dazzling, family-friendly seasonal event, offering your group the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, make a little joy, and spread a little cheer.

Experience a real indoor ice skating rink, ice slides, carnival rides, Santa and friends, Holiday stage, Giant wreath, Giant tree, and more! Convenient parking nearby.



Plans for 2022 include a 10-day event with two sessions per day – a morning timed entry and an evening one – held on most days. Space will be limited for each timeframe so be sure to make your plans early!"

No one under the age of 18 years old will be admitted without a parent or guardian in attendance. Also, it will be cashless, credit card only, no cash will be accepted. This includes ticket purchases and onsite concessions.

For more information on NOLA ChristmasFest please visit their website. Ticket Prices are $25 during weekdays and $30 on Saturday and Sunday for ages 2 and up.

Please note, tickets will be sold online only this year.