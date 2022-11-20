Bistro Favorites: Sweet And Sour Chicken Bites, Great Dinner Idea

Sweet and Sour Chicken Zulay Kitchen/Instagram

The next time you have a craving for Chinese food you need to try this recipe. These tangy Sweet & Sour Chicken Bites are so quick and very easy to prepare. I have made this recipe several times and have tweaked it a few times along the way.

Takes less than 30 minutes and you will have a tasty appetizer or a hardy dinner entree. The best part of this recipe, they are made with pre-cooked frozen chicken nuggets or strips if you prefer. The simple sweet and sour sauce is made with pineapple juice, soy sauce, ketchup and brown sugar. You can add rice or noodles on the side with a your favorite vegetable and you will have a complete meal.

Check out the recipe at the Savvy Saving Couple website.

What You Will Need

1 bag of PRE COOKED frozen chicken nuggets, strips or popcorn chicken.

Sweet and Sour Sauce

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar or rice vinegar

2 Tablespoons soy sauce

3 Tablespoons of ketchup

1 cup of pineapple juice (pineapple tidbits or chunks are optional)

2 Tablespoons of cornstarch mixed with 2 Tablespoons of warm water.

1 Tablespoon of green onion - garnish on top (optional)

1 teaspoon of toasted sesame seeds - garnish on top (optional)

Instructions

In a large saucepan add all ingredients; brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, pineapple juice and soy sauce, constantly stirring. DO NOT ADD CORNSTARCH. Over medium heat bring mixture to a boil. Once it has boiled lower heat and dissolve cornstarch. Wisk for about 1 minute, remove from heat and sauce will thicken.

You can add pineapple tidbits or chunks at this point if you prefer.

Stir in heated chicken bites until coated. I place my pre-cooked chicken on a cookie sheet in the oven to warm up, until sauce is ready.



