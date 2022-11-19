Meet Erin Summers: Host Of The New Orleans Saints Podcast And Sideline Reporter For The Pelicans Radio Team

Reporter Erin Summers covering The Saints Erin Summers/Twitter Profile

Erin Summers is a smart, charasmatic, professional sports reporter and host. Since 2008, she has reported on high school, college and professional sports across the country.

"From an early age she knew she wanted to be a sports broadcaster and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications with a focus in Electronic Media. Erin also majored in Dramatic Arts with a focus in acting, another hobby of hers.



She is currently working as a sideline reporter, analyst, play-by-play broadcaster and host for collegiate football, basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball television broadcasts.

Erin has covered the Final Four, US Open, NCAA Tournaments, ACC basketball tournaments, ACC football championship, NHL All-Star Game, Carolina Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes while extensively covering University of North Carolina, NC State University and Duke University football and basketball" taken from the Official Erin Summers Website .

Erin Summers in Pittsburgh for The Saints game Erin Summers/Twitter

"Erin Summers enters her second season as the sideline reporter for the Pelicans Radio team. In addition to her duties as sideline reporter, Summers appears on The New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, hosts the New Orleans Saints Podcast with co host John DeShazier, and appears on the Saints pre and postgame show.

In 2020, she began working as a reporter on Behind The Lines: The Academy Football Report covering the service-academy football teams and as an associate director for Game Time with Boomer Esiason.

The Emmy nominated broadcaster has worked as a sideline reporter, analyst and host for ESPN, the ACC Network, and other regional sports networks covering the ACC, Big South, AAC, SoCon and North Carolina high school sports. The UNC-Chapel Hill graduate started as a multi-media sports reporter for WRAL-TV in Raleigh, covering the ACC, Carolina Hurricanes and Carolina Panthers" according to the NBA website.



