Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"

Meg Ryan at a Gala for The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in 2021 Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor-turned-Director Meg Ryan, a Fairfield, Connecticut native who graduated from Bethel high school. Moving to New York, Ryan attended New York University where she majored in journalism.

Meg Ryan began her acting career soon after graduation, in the early 80's, she joined the cast of the CBS soap opera "As the World Turns." Then began to appear in supporting roles in films during the mid-1980s like box office hit "Top Gun" with Tom Cruise achieving international recognition.

She also acted in independent films such as "Promised Land" before her performance in the Rob Reiner-directed romantic comedy blockbuster "When Harry Met Sally" in 1989 brought her widespread attention and her first Golden Globe nomination.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in When Harry Met Sally Hulton Archive/Handout/Getty

From an interview in Vanity Fair "Her zippy, lovable charm electrified the best romantic comedies of the modern era, including When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle, and You’ve Got Mail.

Just because she played those parts so well, though, did not mean that Ryan was that bubbly in real life. “I understood it was a compliment about being lovable,” Ryan told In Style, in 2008, of the public’s perception of her. “But it also felt like ideas were being projected onto me that had nothing to do with me. The girl next door to what? I never felt like a very conventional person.”

In 2022, Meg Ryan announced she will "direct and star alongside David Duchovny in “What Happens Later,” an “evolved and nostalgic” take on the romantic comedy.



The film is based on the play “Shooting Star” by American playwright Steven Dietz, who also co-wrote the screenplay with playwright and novelist Kirk Lynn, and Ryan" according to Variety.