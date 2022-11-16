Actress Reese Witherspoon: Behind The Scenes Of "The Morning Show" Season 3

Actress Reese Witherspoon James Devaney/Getty Images

Academy Award winning Actress and Executive Producer Reese Witherspoon shares a sneak peek or two of behind-the-scenes photos of season 3 of 'The Morning Show' on social media as fans eagerly await the release of the new season.

The newsroom drama The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will be returning for a third season to Apple TV+. There will be a few changes including; a new showrunner and new cast members, which have been added to the up-coming third season.

The Emmy Award winning 'Morning Show' is a workplace drama about the lives of Alex Levy, played by Actress Jennifer Aniston, and Bradley Jackson, who is played by Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon on the set of The Morning Show Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

These two lead characters have been navigating the aftermath of sexual misconduct allegations against the former news anchor named Mitch, who's played by Steve Carell, at the morning news show where they are all currently employed.



Reese Witherspoon told The Hollywood Reporter about her thoughts on the up coming season "If #MeToo was the center of season 1 and season 2 has so many issues but really tackles the impending pandemic, I would love to see how the world realigns post-quarantine."

She continues "Even though that seems optimistic to say at this point, with people still dealing with the complexity of COVID and really what it’s doing to different industries. But just, how the whole world has culturally shifted in so many ways; the way we communicate and work, the way we talk to each other, there’s definitely a lot to talk about and tackle.”