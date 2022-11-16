A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole

Mexican Ground Beef Casserole Taste Of Home

This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

2 cups salsa

1 can chili beans, drained

3 cups tortilla chips, crushed

2 cups sour cream

1 can of corn

1 small can sliced black olives, drained

½ cup chopped green onion

½ cup chopped fresh tomato

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Mae sure to spray a 9x13-baking dish with cooking spray before you start.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes.

Stir in salsa, reduce heat, and simmer until liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Then stir in beans and cook until heated through.

Spread crushed tortilla chips over the bottom of the baking dish; spoon beef mixture on top.

Then layer the sour cream over beef, then add a generous amount of olives, green onion, and tomatoes on top. Cover completely with shredded cheddar cheese.



Bake in a preheated oven until hot and bubbly, about 30 minutes.