Hartford, CT

WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In Hartford

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nudhc_0j8PXAYB00
Wrestler Ronda Rousey on Smackdown

To the millions of WWE fans out there, get ready! World Wrestling Entertainment presents Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, Connecticut on November 18, 2022.

"WWE is back on the road again and is coming home to Hartford with Friday Night Smackdown. See all your favorite smackdown superstars live and broadcast to the world from the XL Center, plus some from Monday Night Raw! Roman Reigns and Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be ready to take the ring at the XL Center. Fans can also expect appearances from Drew McIntyre and Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan" according to XL Center Website.

The list of Smackdown superstars is impressive, it includes; Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods of the New Day, Happy Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Natalya, Madcap Moss, Shayna Baszler, and several more.

From Wikipedia "SmackDown is a brand of the American professional wrestling promotion WWE that was established on March 25, 2002. Brands are divisions of WWE's roster where wrestlers are assigned to perform on a weekly basis when a brand extension is in effect.

Wrestlers assigned to SmackDown primarily appear on the brand's weekly television program, Friday Night SmackDown, also referred to simply as SmackDown. It is one of WWE's two main brands, along with Raw, collectively referred to as WWE's main roster. The brand was discontinued for a period between August 2011 and July 2016."

WWE's SmackDown has been broadcast from over 160 different arenas, 148 cities, and six countries; USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan in 2005, Italy in 2007, and Mexico in 2011.

Connecticut State

New Canaan, CT

Oakland, CA

White Plains, NY

