Comfort Foods: Shrimp Bisque A Southern Classic

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zGzz_0j7A1P0f00
Shrimp BisqueImma / Immaculate Bites


This simple, shrimp bisque recipe is a southern classic. Thick and creamy pureed French soup only takes 45 minutes to make. It can be made with shellfish of any kind, such as shrimp, crab, lobster or a combination of all three to make a seafood bisque. This recipe includes spices, heavy cream, butter and shrimp along with a little cognac.

Here is the history of seafood bisque and where it originated along with the simple, yet flavorful Shrimp Bisque Recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound of frozen shrimp

3 tbsp olive oil

1 carrot

1 onion

A few garlic cloves, sprigs of fresh thyme

1 bay leaf and sprigs of fresh parsley

Some brandy or Cognac and/or dry white wine

Chicken broth, plus extra

Unsalted butter

Half and half (or light cream)

Sea salt and fresh cracked pepper

Dash of cayenne pepper

DIRECTIONS

Saute Vegetables and Puree Them

In a non -stick skillet, or a medium-size saucepan, on moderate heat, saute the vegetables with 3 tablespoons of good quality olive oil. Add the fresh thyme, bay leaf, and some parsley and cook until the vegetables softened, and the onions are golden, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Add the wine, brandy and 1/2 cup of chicken broth and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the bay leaf, and transfer the mixture to a blender (allow the mixture to cool down a little) and blend it to puree.

Make Cream Sauce

In a medium-size saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add salt and flour, and a dash of cayenne pepper and whisk until well blended.

Slowly whisk in the half and half and the remaining 1/2 cup chicken broth, continue to simmer on low heat, stirring until it thickened. Then turn off the heat.

Cook Shrimp

Using the same skillet.  Saute the shrimp in 1 tablespoon of olive oil for about 2 to 3 minutes.  Do not overcook.  

Remove from stove, and toss 1/2 of the shrimp (about 10 pieces) into the blender, along with an additional 1/4 cup of chicken broth and blend at high speed to puree the mixture. 

Reserve the remaining shrimp to add on top of each bisque when serving.  

Combine the Bisque

Transfer the shrimp mixture to the saucepan with the cream sauce and stir to combine.

Turn on the heat and heat thoroughly.

Then ladle into soup bowls and serve with a couple of sauteed shrimp on top.

Sprinkle with some freshly chopped parsley and some fresh cracked pepper, and serve immediately.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bisque# Recipes# Shrimp# Cooking# Comfort Foods

Comments / 22

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. Verified on @muckrack Twitter: @FlorenceCarmela

Connecticut State
3529 followers

More from Florence Carmela

Musician John Mellencamp Announces Extensive North American Tour In 2023

John Mellencamp performing on stageTaylor Hill/Getty Images. Grammy Award winner John Mellencamp will embark on a 76-date "Live and In Person" North American tour in 2023. The legendary Singer-Songwriter has announced the extensive, five-month tour, which will give fans a chance to hear the Indiana native performing some of his signature heartland-style rock and roll, live on stage.

Read full story
13 comments
Hartford, CT

WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In Hartford

To the millions of WWE fans out there, get ready! World Wrestling Entertainment presents Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, Connecticut on November 18, 2022. "WWE is back on the road again and is coming home to Hartford with Friday Night Smackdown. See all your favorite smackdown superstars live and broadcast to the world from the XL Center, plus some from Monday Night Raw! Roman Reigns and Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be ready to take the ring at the XL Center. Fans can also expect appearances from Drew McIntyre and Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan" according to XL Center Website.

Read full story
10 comments
Connecticut State

The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut

Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.

Read full story
14 comments

Meet Actress Maureen McCormick: From The Brady Bunch To HGTV And The Global Ambassador For The Special Olympics

As an accomplished actress, designer, singer and New York Times best-selling author, Maureen McCormick is an all-round artist and entertainer. She has appeared in multiple television, stage and film projects in her career. Of course, Maureen McCormick is best known for her role as the eldest daughter who "had hair of gold like their mother," Marcia Brady from the iconic tv show The Brady Bunch.

Read full story
22 comments

Bread Bowl Appetizer: Baked Cheese And Bacon Dip A Party Favorite

Baked Cheese and Bacon Dip in a Bread BowlCaitlyn Erhardt. It's November and the holiday season has officially started! Time to break out all your tried and true recipes, old family favorites and the traditional dishes that have become a staple at every holiday get together.

Read full story
26 comments

Interview With The Iconic MTV VJ Martha Quinn She Talks Hosting iHeartMedia's ''The Martha Quinn Show''

Original MTV VJ Martha Quinn has been hosting The Martha Quinn Show for iHeartMedia, broadcasting since January of this year. The show airs across more than 35 iHeartMedia stations, including the San Francisco, Seattle, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, St. markets.

Read full story
9 comments

Country Singer Carrie Underwood Performing Live At The Mohegan Sun Arena

Country Singer Carrie UnderwoodCarrie Underwood/ Instagram. Country Superstar Carrie Underwood rose to fame after winning season four of American Idol in 2005. The Oklahoma-born songstress has won eight Grammy Awards through out her illustrious career.

Read full story
22 comments

Dinner Ideas: Tuscan Chicken Pasta Your Entire Family Will Enjoy

This Tuscan Chicken Pasta dish is rigatoni pasta tossed in a delicious cream sauce made with spinach, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes with chunks of seasoned chicken breast. This dish takes only 50 minutes to make and is a family favorite any night of the week.

Read full story
27 comments

Actor Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso Move Their Family Back To The East Coast

Matt Damon and wife Luciana BarrosoEvan Agostini / Invision / AP. Academy Award winner Matt Damon and his Argentinian-born wife Luciana Barroso have one of the most interesting beginnings to a relationship of any Hollywood couple I have heard of. She shared their first interaction with one another with Vogue Australia in May 2018.

Read full story
60 comments

Interview With Yukon Vet Star Dr. Michelle Oakley: New Season Of Nat Geo Wild's Hit TV Show

Dr. Michelle Oakley, the star of the hit TV series Yukon Vet on Nat Geo Wild has posted on her various social media accounts that she's back filming new seasons of her beloved show.

Read full story
13 comments

Traditional Broccoli And Cheddar Soup A Family Favorite

Looking for a quick, hearty dinner idea? Here you go, this is possibly the easiest broccoli and cheddar soup you will ever make and it only takes 20 minutes. This soup is cheesy, thick and creamy, and has only 5 simpleingredients that most people have in their fridge and pantries.

Read full story
32 comments

Kathy Ireland: From The Cover Of Sports Illustrated To The Cover Of Forbes Magazine

She went from being an iconic supermodel of the 80's and 90's, on the cover of Sports Illustrated to a major entrepreneur and business mogul on the cover of Forbes Magazine. She is one of the most accomplished, influential and wealthiest women in the world.

Read full story
17 comments
New Canaan, CT

Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New Canaan

It's taken over three years and multiple price changes but it finally happened. Singer-songwriters Paul Simon, formerly of Simon And Garfunkel and his wife of over 30 years Edie Brickell of New Bohemians, sold their New Canaan, Connecticut home, which is 45 minutes outside of Manhattan after years of trying. Turns out the mystery buyer is another major celebrity.

Read full story
12 comments

No Bake Desserts: Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache

No Bake Cookie Dough CheesecakeOlivesnthyme / Instagram. Here's a chocolate lovers dream. A rich, delicious dessert idea that doesn't involve an oven, No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache.

Read full story
23 comments
Oakland, CA

Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In Sports

Amy Trask at the CBS Broadcast Center, New YorkCBS Sports. Amy Trask is the first female CEO of an NFL team and is one of the highest-ranking women in American professional sports. She’s an American sports executive, author, and lawyer from California and she is the former CEO of the Oakland Raiders, from 1997 to 2013.

Read full story
15 comments
White Plains, NY

Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot Spot

There was a celebrity sighting at a stylish New York steakhouse. Singer Songwriter Mariah Carey and her family enjoyed a robust meal at the Westchester location of the celebrity haunt Benjamin Steakhouse according to People.

Read full story
23 comments

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.

Read full story
26 comments

Netflix Movie Mr. Harrigan's Phone Based On Stephen King Novel

Stephen King, author of 'If It Bleeds'Shane Leonard / Scribner. The Netflix horror-drama Mr. Harrigan's Phone comes from author Stephen King’s New York Times best-selling book from 2020, a collection of chilling stories called If It Bleeds. This story focuses on a sensitive, young boy and his friendship with an elderly billionaire who lives in his small-town neighborhood and they bond over the old man’s first iPhone.

Read full story
14 comments

Italian Chef Giada De Laurentiis: Growing Up In A Famous Hollywood Family

Born in Rome, Italy, Giada De Laurentiis grew up in a large Italian family that loved to cook traditional Italian meals. As a child she was very comfortable in the kitchen. Her culinary exploration showed a true love for preparing food for herself and her family. She studied at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, with aspirations of becoming a pastry chef.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy