Meet Actress Maureen McCormick: From The Brady Bunch To HGTV And The Global Ambassador For The Special Olympics

Maureen McCormick Maureen McCormick /Twitter

As an accomplished actress, designer, singer and New York Times best-selling author, Maureen McCormick is an all-round artist and entertainer.

She has appeared in multiple television, stage and film projects in her career. Of course, Maureen McCormick is best known for her role as the eldest daughter who "had hair of gold like their mother," Marcia Brady from the iconic tv show The Brady Bunch.

Most recently in 2019, she joined with the other cast members of The Brady Bunch for A Very Brady Renovation on HGTV. In 2021, and she co-hosted HGTV’s new home renovation design show, “Frozen in Time.” According to HGTV "Designer Dan Vickery and The Brady Bunch's Maureen McCormick overhaul homes stuck in a time warp. Dan brings the structure up to date while Maureen decorates with decade-specific pieces to give the homes a refreshed look with a nod to their original era."

The Cast Of Brady Bunch TV Show Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Maureen McCormick is also the Global Ambassador for Special Olympics. According to the Special Olympics website "While Maureen always has been passionate about her career in entertainment, what is most dear to her heart is advocating the importance of inclusivity on behalf of her brother Denny and the millions of people with intellectual disabilities (ID) worldwide."

Maureen McCormick wither her brother Denny Maureen McCormick/Instagram

"She credits her parents as her role models as they lovingly mainstreamed Denny through his high school years and throughout his life. They were lifelong champions for people with ID and her father even became a certified teacher for children with ID. Maureen continues to give freely of her time to support this mission of inclusion, and she is committed to making a significant impact in ending discrimination against people with ID."