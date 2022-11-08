Bread Bowl Appetizer: Baked Cheese And Bacon Dip A Party Favorite

Baked Cheese and Bacon Dip in a Bread Bowl Caitlyn Erhardt

It's November and the holiday season has officially started! Time to break out all your tried and true recipes, old family favorites and the traditional dishes that have become a staple at every holiday get together.

If you're like most people, you enjoy some tasty appetizers. I am not just talking about the basic veggies and dip or chips and salsa which are good, but this is an amazing baked dip. Warm, cheesy, with the taste of salty bacon, right out of the oven.

This dip is baked and served in a crispy bread bowl. I use all different types of cheeses when i make this and if you are not a fan of hot sauce, you can omit it.

Please check out this website for the recipe Baked Cheese and Bacon Dip Bread Bowl. Ingredients and instructions are down below.

Ingredients

16 Oz Bread Bowl - Sourdough works well

1/2 Cup Mayonnaise, 8 Oz Cream Cheese Softened, 1 Cup Sour Cream, 4 Green Onions Chopped, 1 1/2 Tbsp Hot Sauce

4 Oz Pepperjack Cheese Shredded, 4 Oz Mozzarella Cheese Shredded, 8 Oz Sharp Cheddar Shredded

8 Slices Bacon Cooked and Crumbled

1/2 Tsp Ground Black Pepper, 1/4 Tsp Red Pepper Flakes,1 Tsp Onion Powder, 1 Tsp Garlic Powder

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. While preheating, use a sharp bread knife to remove the top of the bread bowl. Next, use a spoon to scoop out the inside making sure not to bread through the bottom. I leave no more than an inch around the outside. Once prepared, mist with with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste then set aside and prepare dip.

Add softened cream cheese, mayo and sour cream to a large prep bowl. Use a hand mixer and combine on low-medium speed and whip together until creamy.

Add in remaining ingredients and stir until combined. Scoop dip into bread bowl, then place on a cookie sheet and bake for 35-40 minutes. You can sprinkle over additional cheese the last 15 minutes of baking for a cheesy top layer.

Once the dip is warmed through and bread is crisp, remove and serve warm with dippers like pretzels or celery.