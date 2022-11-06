Country Singer Carrie Underwood Performing Live At The Mohegan Sun Arena

Country Singer Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood/ Instagram

Country Superstar Carrie Underwood rose to fame after winning season four of American Idol in 2005. The Oklahoma-born songstress has won eight Grammy Awards through out her illustrious career.

"Her single Inside Your Heaven made her the only country artist to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the only solo country artist in the 2000s to have a number-one song on the Hot 100.

Her debut album, Some Hearts in 2005, was bolstered by the successful crossover singles Jesus "Take The Wheel" and "Before He Cheats" becoming the best-selling solo female debut album in country music history" according to Wikipedia.

In the early 2000's, Carrie Underwood made a name for herself and has released eight successful albums and has won various music industry awards. As a child, the Country star was very shy about singing in hometown talent shows.

Carrie Underwood's mom Carole Underwood tells Today "I would call and say 'Can Carrie sing? Will you let Carrie sing on this one?'" Underwood recalled. "And, you know, she hated it, because her friends were going to be out there, and she didn't like to sing in front of her friends.

She continues, "And sometimes it was like — she might be crying before she would get up there to sing. But she did. ... She always did. She just truly had a gift from God."

Today, a huge part of Carrie Underwood's success is live performing. She is currently on tour with her Denim And Rhinestones tour. Fans can catch her at the Mohegan Sun Arena in 2023. She is scheduled to perform on Saturday, February 11th at 7:30. For ticket information please visit Tickets Center .