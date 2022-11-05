Dinner Ideas: Tuscan Chicken Pasta Your Entire Family Will Enjoy

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGUb9_0izpTPud00
Tuscan Chicken PastaAmanda Rettke

This Tuscan Chicken Pasta dish is rigatoni pasta tossed in a delicious cream sauce made with spinach, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes with chunks of seasoned chicken breast.

This dish takes only 50 minutes to make and is a family favorite any night of the week.

Add a tossed salad and Italian bread and you have a complete meal. This recipe is taken from the website I Am Homesteader.

Skillet: You will need an oven-safe skillet. I use a cast-iron skillet.

Chicken: I use boneless, skinless chicken breasts for this recipe.

Pasta: Rigatoni or even penne is perfect for this creamy sauce. You could actually use any pasta you have in your pantry.

Sauce: The sauce is a cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach (among other ingredients) added to the mix. I will let you know how to soften the sun-dried tomatoes before they go into the sauce.

Ingredients


Chicken: 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, approximately 1 pound
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper


Pasta: 8 ounces rigatoni pasta noodles, cooked al dente according to package instructions

Sauce: 4 tablespoons (½ stick, 57g) unsalted butter
¼ cup (40g) shallot, finely diced
¼ cup (27.5g) sun-dried tomatoes, softened in hot water and chopped

1 teaspoon garlic minced
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1½ cups (357g) heavy cream
1½ cups (245g) milk
1 cup (30g) fresh spinach
1 cup (100g) parmesan cheese, grated
1 cup (149g) cherry tomatoes, halved
fresh parsley, for garish
salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions


Chicken: Preheat oven to 350°F.


Drizzle 2 tablespoons of olive oil over chicken on all sides and rub it in.


In a small bowl combine paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle seasoning mixture over chicken on all sides.

In a large, oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil. Once hot, add chicken. Sear for 3 minutes on each side (or until browned).

The chicken will not be cooked through at this point.

Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook for 10-15 minutes, or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.


Place the chicken onto a plate and tent to keep warm as you prepare the pasta and sauce.


Pasta: Add rigatoni to a pot of boiling salted water. Cook al dente according to package instructions (about 14 minutes for rigatoni).

In the same large skillet as you cooked the chicken, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallots and sun-dried tomatoes.

Cook until the shallots are softened (3-5 minutes). Add garlic and cook for 1 more minute.
Add tomato paste, oregano, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.


Add heavy cream and milk. Stir to combine

Add spinach, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes. Toss to combine. Reduce heat to low and simmer until cheese is fully melted and spinach is wilted, 8-10 minutes.

Add the cooked pasta and toss to coat.

Slice or cube the chicken and add to the pasta and sauce. Serve and enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pasta# Italian# Cooking# Chicken# Recipes

Comments / 27

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. Verified on @muckrack Twitter: @FlorenceCarmela

Connecticut State
3233 followers

More from Florence Carmela

Bread Bowl Appetizer: Baked Cheese And Bacon Dip A Party Favorite

Baked Cheese and Bacon Dip in a Bread BowlCaitlyn Erhardt. It's November and the holiday season has officially started! Time to break out all your tried and true recipes, old family favorites and the traditional dishes that have become a staple at every holiday get together.

Read full story
26 comments

Interview With The Iconic MTV VJ Martha Quinn She Talks Hosting iHeartMedia's ''The Martha Quinn Show''

Original MTV VJ Martha Quinn has been hosting The Martha Quinn Show for iHeartMedia, broadcasting since January of this year. The show airs across more than 35 iHeartMedia stations, including the San Francisco, Seattle, Milwaukee, Salt Lake City, Minneapolis, St. markets.

Read full story
9 comments

Country Singer Carrie Underwood Performing Live At The Mohegan Sun Arena

Country Singer Carrie UnderwoodCarrie Underwood/ Instagram. Country Superstar Carrie Underwood rose to fame after winning season four of American Idol in 2005. The Oklahoma-born songstress has won eight Grammy Awards through out her illustrious career.

Read full story
19 comments

Actor Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso Move Their Family Back To The East Coast

Matt Damon and wife Luciana BarrosoEvan Agostini / Invision / AP. Academy Award winner Matt Damon and his Argentinian-born wife Luciana Barroso have one of the most interesting beginnings to a relationship of any Hollywood couple I have heard of. She shared their first interaction with one another with Vogue Australia in May 2018.

Read full story
60 comments

Interview With Yukon Vet Star Dr. Michelle Oakley: New Season Of Nat Geo Wild's Hit TV Show

Dr. Michelle Oakley, the star of the hit TV series Yukon Vet on Nat Geo Wild has posted on her various social media accounts that she's back filming new seasons of her beloved show.

Read full story
13 comments

Traditional Broccoli And Cheddar Soup A Family Favorite

Looking for a quick, hearty dinner idea? Here you go, this is possibly the easiest broccoli and cheddar soup you will ever make and it only takes 20 minutes. This soup is cheesy, thick and creamy, and has only 5 simpleingredients that most people have in their fridge and pantries.

Read full story
32 comments

Kathy Ireland: From The Cover Of Sports Illustrated To The Cover Of Forbes Magazine

She went from being an iconic supermodel of the 80's and 90's, on the cover of Sports Illustrated to a major entrepreneur and business mogul on the cover of Forbes Magazine. She is one of the most accomplished, influential and wealthiest women in the world.

Read full story
17 comments
New Canaan, CT

Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New Canaan

It's taken over three years and multiple price changes but it finally happened. Singer-songwriters Paul Simon, formerly of Simon And Garfunkel and his wife of over 30 years Edie Brickell of New Bohemians, sold their New Canaan, Connecticut home, which is 45 minutes outside of Manhattan after years of trying. Turns out the mystery buyer is another major celebrity.

Read full story
12 comments

No Bake Desserts: Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache

No Bake Cookie Dough CheesecakeOlivesnthyme / Instagram. Here's a chocolate lovers dream. A rich, delicious dessert idea that doesn't involve an oven, No-Bake Cookie Dough Cheesecake With Chocolate Ganache.

Read full story
23 comments
Oakland, CA

Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In Sports

Amy Trask at the CBS Broadcast Center, New YorkCBS Sports. Amy Trask is the first female CEO of an NFL team and is one of the highest-ranking women in American professional sports. She’s an American sports executive, author, and lawyer from California and she is the former CEO of the Oakland Raiders, from 1997 to 2013.

Read full story
15 comments
White Plains, NY

Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot Spot

There was a celebrity sighting at a stylish New York steakhouse. Singer Songwriter Mariah Carey and her family enjoyed a robust meal at the Westchester location of the celebrity haunt Benjamin Steakhouse according to People.

Read full story
22 comments

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.

Read full story
26 comments

Netflix Movie Mr. Harrigan's Phone Based On Stephen King Novel

Stephen King, author of 'If It Bleeds'Shane Leonard / Scribner. The Netflix horror-drama Mr. Harrigan's Phone comes from author Stephen King’s New York Times best-selling book from 2020, a collection of chilling stories called If It Bleeds. This story focuses on a sensitive, young boy and his friendship with an elderly billionaire who lives in his small-town neighborhood and they bond over the old man’s first iPhone.

Read full story
14 comments

Italian Chef Giada De Laurentiis: Growing Up In A Famous Hollywood Family

Born in Rome, Italy, Giada De Laurentiis grew up in a large Italian family that loved to cook traditional Italian meals. As a child she was very comfortable in the kitchen. Her culinary exploration showed a true love for preparing food for herself and her family. She studied at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, with aspirations of becoming a pastry chef.

Read full story
15 comments

Taylor Swift's Record Breaking 10th Studio Album Midnights Is Released

Here you go swifties, Taylor Swift's latest album Midnights is out. The singer-songwriter’s 10th studio album is a return to the pop music genre and production from Jack Antonoff, her longtime musical collaborator.

Read full story
18 comments

Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie

Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.

Read full story
29 comments

Interview With Fox Sports NFL Reporter Laura Okmin

Laura Okmin Fox Sports ReporterKeith Sracocic / AP Photo. Laura Okmin has covered the biggest names in the sports world for over thirty years. Speaking with her it was clear her career goals are covering sports and helping women to succeed in sports broadcasting. The Chicago-born Okmin is an accomplished reporter for FOX Sports’ NFL coverage. She also provides analysis for Westwood One’s Thursday Night Football, as well as Monday Night Football and the NFL's Playoff coverage.

Read full story
12 comments

Jennifer Aniston Shows Support For Friends Co Star Matthew Perry During Health Struggles

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew PerryRon Davis / Getty Images. The award-winning actress Jennifer Aniston is making sure she's there to support her long time friend Matthew Perry, who revealed this week the extent of his heartbreaking addiction battle in an interview with People Magazine.

Read full story
15 comments

An American Classic: Traditional Southern Fried Chicken Recipe

Like most folks, fried chicken was a favorite in my house growing up. It was always a special treat when mom made fried chicken for dinner. I found this to be the easiest recipe for tasty, crispy, country-style fried chicken.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy