Dinner Ideas: Tuscan Chicken Pasta Your Entire Family Will Enjoy

Tuscan Chicken Pasta Amanda Rettke

This Tuscan Chicken Pasta dish is rigatoni pasta tossed in a delicious cream sauce made with spinach, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes with chunks of seasoned chicken breast.

This dish takes only 50 minutes to make and is a family favorite any night of the week.

Add a tossed salad and Italian bread and you have a complete meal. This recipe is taken from the website I Am Homesteader.

Skillet: You will need an oven-safe skillet. I use a cast-iron skillet.

Chicken: I use boneless, skinless chicken breasts for this recipe.



Pasta: Rigatoni or even penne is perfect for this creamy sauce. You could actually use any pasta you have in your pantry.

Sauce: The sauce is a cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes and spinach (among other ingredients) added to the mix. I will let you know how to soften the sun-dried tomatoes before they go into the sauce.

Ingredients



Chicken: 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, approximately 1 pound

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper



Pasta: 8 ounces rigatoni pasta noodles, cooked al dente according to package instructions

Sauce: 4 tablespoons (½ stick, 57g) unsalted butter

¼ cup (40g) shallot, finely diced

¼ cup (27.5g) sun-dried tomatoes, softened in hot water and chopped

1 teaspoon garlic minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1½ cups (357g) heavy cream

1½ cups (245g) milk

1 cup (30g) fresh spinach

1 cup (100g) parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup (149g) cherry tomatoes, halved

fresh parsley, for garish

salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions



Chicken: Preheat oven to 350°F.



Drizzle 2 tablespoons of olive oil over chicken on all sides and rub it in.



In a small bowl combine paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle seasoning mixture over chicken on all sides.

In a large, oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil. Once hot, add chicken. Sear for 3 minutes on each side (or until browned).

The chicken will not be cooked through at this point.

Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook for 10-15 minutes, or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F.



Place the chicken onto a plate and tent to keep warm as you prepare the pasta and sauce.



Pasta: Add rigatoni to a pot of boiling salted water. Cook al dente according to package instructions (about 14 minutes for rigatoni).

In the same large skillet as you cooked the chicken, melt butter over medium heat. Add shallots and sun-dried tomatoes.

Cook until the shallots are softened (3-5 minutes). Add garlic and cook for 1 more minute.

Add tomato paste, oregano, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.



Add heavy cream and milk. Stir to combine

Add spinach, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes. Toss to combine. Reduce heat to low and simmer until cheese is fully melted and spinach is wilted, 8-10 minutes.

Add the cooked pasta and toss to coat.

Slice or cube the chicken and add to the pasta and sauce. Serve and enjoy!