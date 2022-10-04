New Haven, CT

It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's Place

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggRgB_0iLxXD9J00
Singer and Songwriter Taylor SwiftAmy Sussman / GI

Swifties Get Ready

If you're a Taylor Swift fan this night is for you. The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut on November 10, 2022

TMPresale.com has just listed the newest Taylor Party with the Taylor Swift Night presale password. This is a very special event if you are a die-hard Taylor Swift fan.

During the Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night pre-sale YOU WILL have the chance to buy tickets before the public.

You may never have another opportunity to attend The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night’s show in New Haven so make sure you use this presale code (the smiley face emoji).

From the TMPresale.com website: during the Taylor party; Taylor Swift Night pre-sale YOU WILL have the chance to buy tickets before the public. You may never have another opportunity to attend The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night’s show in New Haven so make sure you use this presale code (the smiley face emoji).

The Taylor Party: It's Taylor Swift Night
at Toad’s Place, in New Haven, Connecticut on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 08:00 pm

Tickets are on sale to the general public.
Beginning on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 10:00 am EST until Thursday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 pm EST.


LIVE NATION PRESALE

From the LIVE NATION website:

Beginning on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:00 am EST and finishes: Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:00 pm EST.

Our members can use the following presale passwords and link to official tickets to get sweet seats (it can happen):

Presale Passwords are for MEMBERS only!!

Join right now and you'll instantly unlock the presale passwords you need to buy your tickets before the general public.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# New Haven# Connecticut# Taylor Swift# Swifties# Toads Place

Comments / 16

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast. Verified on @muckrack Twitter: @FlorenceCarmela

Connecticut State
1293 followers

More from Florence Carmela

Connecticut State

The Number Of Black Bears Breaking Into Connecticut Homes Has Doubled Since Last Year

Black Bear walked off with bird feeder from Connecticut home.Allan Welby. Black Bears are breaking into homes across Connecticut. But is this something new? Check out this video Bear breaking into home in Connecticut.

Read full story
20 comments
Connecticut State

The Fall Foliage Season Of New England Has Begun

The Fall Foliage season begins in late September in New England and extends through early November. The peak colors are from October 3rd to November 8th. Although the changing weather can predict how early or late this happens, the peak date may be a few days off as the season progresses.

Read full story
14 comments
Connecticut State

Fall Family Favorites: Where To Go For Hayrides, Apple Cider Making And Pumpkin Picking

When you think of the crisp, nostalgic season of Fall, many family-fun activities come to mind. A New England favorite has always been hayrides down on the farm. Along with apple picking and pumpkin carving, hayrides are still a seasonal favorite for many Connecticut families and something to look forward to every year. The nutmeg state's many farms that offer hayrides will also offer other family-fun activities, such as corn mazes, face painting, and apple cider making.

Read full story
14 comments

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?

Read full story
25 comments
Salisbury, CT

Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The Arts

Actress Meryl StreepVittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images. Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep has been a faithful resident of Connecticut throughout her long, illustrious career. She has famously forgone a life in Hollywood for the quiet, small-town feel of Salisbury, Connecticut, where she chose to raise her family.

Read full story
12 comments
Greenwich, CT

Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of Hollywood

Ron Howard and his wife of 47 years CherylMichael Caufield Archive / Getty Images. Two-time Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard once lived on a 32-acre estate in the Conyers Farm Community between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Westchester, New York for 20 years.

Read full story
32 comments
Connecticut State

A Highly-Contagious Disease Can Be Fatal For Domestic And Wild Rabbits In Connecticut

A highly-contagious rabbit disease has been discovered in Connecticut. The CT Department of Agriculture officials have stated that Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) is a highly contagious foreign animal disease and can be fatal to both domestic and wild rabbits. Thankfully, animals cannot spread it to humans according to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (DEEP). It has been found in domestic rabbits in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. It has spread through out many states in the southwestern part of the United States.

Read full story
13 comments
Waterbury, CT

Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation Case

Neil Heslin, the father of murdered 6 year old Jesse Lewis testifies in court.Reuters/ Mega. The latest trial has begun for Alex Jones over his conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook massacre was a complete hoax. Christopher Mattei, a lawyer representing Sandy Hook families that sued Alex Jones, asked the jury on Tuesday to "send a message" to the public with its decision in the trial, which is taking place in Waterbury, Connecticut. The proceedings will determine how much money the parents will receive in this case, as stated on the CNN website.

Read full story
22 comments
Westport, CT

What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut

Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.

Read full story
11 comments
West Hartford, CT

Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday Party

Black Bear crashes 2 year olds birthday party and eats cupcakesRauf Majidian. There was an uninvited guest at a backyard birthday party last week in West Hartford, Connecticut. Looking through the house window, the bear could be seen at the picnic table where the birthday party for a 2-year-old was taking place. Shockingly, the kids were sitting there only moments before. From the window you can see the bear devouring the cupcakes meant for the young party-goers.

Read full story
24 comments
Connecticut State

The UCONN Huskies Women's Basketball Team; Paige Bueckers And The 2022-23 Season

UCONN Huskies Women's BasketballDavid Butler II / USA Today Sports. The UConn Huskies are officially the most successful women's basketball team in the country. The Huskies represent the University of Connecticut, in Storrs, Connecticut in the NCAA Division I women's basketball competition. The Huskies have won a record 11 NCAA Division I National Championships and a women's record four in a row, starting in 2013 through 2016, plus over 50 conference regular season and tournament championships.

Read full story
26 comments
Connecticut State

Wild Turkeys In Connecticut, Population Grows, DEEP Asks For Residents Help

Every town in Connecticut officially has a wild turkey population. Wildlife biologists from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection estimate the population of Wild Turkeys at 30,000 to 35,000 birds in the nutmeg state.

Read full story
22 comments
Old Saybrook, CT

How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy Alive

Studio Publicity Photograph of Actress Katharine HepburnMetro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Born and Raised in Hartford, Connecticut, Katharine Hepburn, the four-time Academy Award winner, star of movies, stage and television started acting while atattending Bryn Mawr College, a woman's liberal arts college in Pennsylvania.

Read full story
20 comments
Connecticut State

Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River

In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.

Read full story
26 comments
New York City, NY

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' Tour

Sebastian Maniscalco on stage in a stand-up show in 2018PACK EXPO. Fans of Sebastian Maniscalco have been waiting for the stand-up comedian to return to the New York area and in September, they're finally getting their wish.

Read full story
18 comments
Connecticut State

The Wild Life Population In Connecticut Is Taking Over The State

Though the landmass of Connecticut may be small as the country's third smallest state, it has a lot of biodiversities. If you look to the east, you can't help but notice a variety of marshlands and waterfalls along with mountains and dry forests.

Read full story
92 comments
Monroe, CT

St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And Friends

One of Fairfield County Connecticut's most beloved festivals is the St. Jude Italian Festival. This Parish celebration is being held at 707 Monroe Turnpike, at the intersection of Route 110, from 6 pm to 10 pm from Wednesday through Friday, and also from 5 pm to 10 pm on Saturday. This annual tradition consists of Italian food, amusement park rides, all kinds of fun games, live entertainment and so much more at the 27th annual St. Jude Italian Festival .

Read full story
14 comments
Connecticut State

Delicious Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe, Just In Time For Fall

Dipping A Pumpkin Spice Cookie Into Flavored CoffeeNathan Dumlao / Unsplash. You can feel the seasonal shift into Fall upon us. So why not talk about one of the most popular desserts from our state. We know that Connecticut is known as the Nutmeg State so it just makes perfect sense that these soft pumpkin spice cookies, that are made with this warm, aromatic spice are considered Connecticut’s quintessential dessert. What's great about this old-fashioned cookie recipe is that it's not overly spicy and the pumpkin flavor is complimented by the sweet, vanilla flavored glaze that is drizzled on top.

Read full story
15 comments
Fairfield County, CT

Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood Relief

John Mayer performing live in 2019 by Christian SarkineThatcommonkid / Wikipedia. A local boy turned singer, guitarist and songwriter raises money for a great cause. Fairfield County's own John Mayer was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut and grew up in Fairfield. His father Richard Mayer was an educational leader who worked as the Principal of Central High School in Bridgeport for several years before his retirement.

Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy