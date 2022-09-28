Fall Family Favorites: Where To Go For Hayrides, Apple Cider Making And Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin Farm Annie Gavin / Unsplash

When you think of the crisp, nostalgic season of Fall, many family-fun activities come to mind. A New England favorite has always been hayrides down on the farm.

Along with apple picking and pumpkin carving, hayrides are still a seasonal favorite for many Connecticut families and something to look forward to every year. The nutmeg state's many farms that offer hayrides will also offer other family-fun activities, such as corn mazes, face painting, and apple cider making.

These places offer hayrides along with other fun, seasonal activities from the Mommy Poppins Website's Fall Fun Guide.

"Jones Family Farm - Shelton Beginning late September, head to the Pumpkinseed Hill Farm where you can enjoy daily (weather-permitting) hayrides, farm animals, and fresh apples. A special UNICEF Family Festival in October features games and children's activities.

Ambler Farm - Wilton Join the festivities of the annual farm day (late September) and enjoy hayrides, apple slingshots, farm animals, children's crafts, a pumpkin patch, and more. You can also hitch a hayride (registration required) on Fright Night, which will take place on late October weekends. Cash only

Foster Farm - South Windsor Relax on a hayride, play in the courtyard, visit the goats, navigate a mini maze, or try to escape the full-sized corn maze. The concession stand is open on weekends, but pumpkins and mums are sold every day.

Westmoor Park - West Hartford Cozy up in the hay and enjoy a scenic tractor-pulled ride along the trails at the park. Afterward, roast marshmallows, decorate pumpkins and enjoy a sunset. Registration is required; check the website for details.

Drazen Orchards - Cheshire Take a scenic walk, relax with a picnic, and take a weekend wagon ride. Pick your own apples and pumpkins, and indulge in apple cider donuts.

Wallingford Scarecrow Festival - Wallingford Hitch a hayride to the pumpkin patch and enjoy a bounce house, face painting, fun and games, and delicious cuisine from local establishments and food trucks."