Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The Arts

Actress Meryl Streep Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep has been a faithful resident of Connecticut throughout her long, illustrious career. She has famously forgone a life in Hollywood for the quiet, small-town feel of Salisbury, Connecticut, where she chose to raise her family.

Meryl Streep's rustic home is serene and private. Her home is masked behind a large stone wall with a cascade of buildings. It includes two barns, a beautiful cottage, and a home studio for her husband Don Gummer. According to the website simplystreep.com he is a sculpter and an artist.

The actress has her foundation called Silver Mountain Foundation for the Arts started in 1983. It is in Morristown, New Jersey, the state she was born. The foundation is a partnership between Meryl Streep and her husband.

From the foundation's website; "Established in 1983 - Founded by Donald Gummer and Meryl Streep Gummer. Donald "Don" Gummer is a well-known sculptor whose early work concentrated on the tabletop and wall-mounted sculptures. He then shifted his interest to large free-standing works, often in bronze, and added a variety of other materials, such as stainless steel, aluminum, and stained glass. He is also known for his outdoor works. Don's work was featured in two dozen solo shows at museums and galleries around the East Coast and Midwest. Meryl Streep is a theater, television, and film actress who is best known for her Oscar-nominated role in the movie "The Deer Hunter," and her Oscar-winning performances in the movies "Kramer vs. Kramer," and "Sophie's Choice." Ms. Streep has received 17 Academy Award nominations and 27 Golden Globe nominations (winning eight), more nominations than any other actor in the history of either award show."

The Silver Mountain Foundation For The Art's primary purpose is giving to the arts, along with education, healthcare, and human services.