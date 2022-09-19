Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of Hollywood

Ron Howard and his wife of 47 years Cheryl Michael Caufield Archive / Getty Images

Two-time Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard once lived on a 32-acre estate in the Conyers Farm Community between Greenwich, Connecticut, and Westchester, New York for 20 years.

The lavish 17,200 square-foot property is a working farm that offers an organic vegetable garden, greenhouse, livestock, horse barns, and nature trails.

According to a 2014 interview with Sotheby’s International Realty, Ron Howard said, “We moved 3,000 miles away from the hub of Los Angeles to raise our family here. Whether we were watching films in our theatre, walking the trails throughout our property, star gazing in our observatory, or just relaxing with friends and loved ones by the lake, Cheryl and I felt we accomplished the goals we set when we began work on this place.”

Ron and Cheryl Howard and their children Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Ron Howard is married to his high school sweetheart Cheryl for 47 years. Together the couple raised four children far away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. "You can't pretend you're living on subsistence on a farm when you have affluence and possibilities," he told Parade Magazine.

According to Wikipedia "He first came to prominence as a child actor guest-starring in several television series, including an episode of The Twilight Zone. He gained national attention for playing young Opie Taylor, the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor (played by Andy Griffith) on the sitcom The Andy Griffith Show from 1960 through 1968. During this time he also appeared in the musical film The Music Man (1962), a critical and commercial success. He was credited as Ronny Howard in his film and television appearances from 1959 to 1973. Howard was cast in one of the lead roles in the coming-of-age film American Graffiti (1973) and became a household name for playing Richie Cunningham in the sitcom Happy Days, a role he would play from 1974 to 1980."

The actor, director, and producer's movie credits include “Cocoon," “Apollo 13,'' “A Beautiful Mind,'' “Rush,'' "Backdraft" and "The Da Vinci Code." Howard put his estate on the market in 2014 and sold it on July 24th for $27.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.