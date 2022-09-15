Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation Case

Neil Heslin, the father of murdered 6 year old Jesse Lewis testifies in court. Reuters/ Mega

The latest trial has begun for Alex Jones over his conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook massacre was a complete hoax. Christopher Mattei, a lawyer representing Sandy Hook families that sued Alex Jones, asked the jury on Tuesday to "send a message" to the public with its decision in the trial, which is taking place in Waterbury, Connecticut. The proceedings will determine how much money the parents will receive in this case, as stated on the CNN website.



According to Wikipedia, "The more common conspiracy theory adopted initially by James H. Fetzer, James Tracy, and others, and further popularized by Alex Jones, denied that the massacre occurred, asserting that it was faked. The massacre was described by Fetzer and Tracy as a classified training exercise involving members of federal and local law enforcement, the news media, and crisis actors, which they claim was modeled on Operation Closed Campus, an Iowa school-shooting drill that was canceled in 2011 amid threats and public outcry. Jones described the shooting incident as "synthetic, completely fake with actors; in my view, manufactured."



Alex Jones has since acknowledged the shootings did occur. He made this statement only after all the lawsuits were filed against him. Jones stated in a 2019 sworn deposition that a "form of psychosis" caused him to make these false statements.



In August of 2022, a Texas jury determined that Alex Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, the parent company of Infowars, should award two sets of parents almost $50 million, according to the Texas Tribune.



