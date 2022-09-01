Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River

A Moose standing in the tall grass SHUTTERSTOCK

In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.

Moose taking a swim to cool off in The Connecticut River Scott Kahoun

Andrew Labonte, a deer and moose biologist with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection DEEP, says that moose are only a "recent phenomenon" in Connecticut. In the '70s and '80s, the animals migrated south as the populations in northern New England exploded. They began to take up residence in northern Connecticut along the Massachusetts border, according to Labonte. The first sighting of a moose with her calves in Connecticut was reported in 2000 in Hartland. Over the next seven years, at least 40 calves were born in the state according to the DEEP website



A wandering Moose in New Milford area Chris Dahm

Any Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's website. Where are the latest sightings in 2022, along with Suffield, sightings of these enormous animals have been reported to DEEP in Windsor; Windsor Locks, and East Windsor.

They have also stated ''Highway sightings are not to be taken lightly because moose can do a lot of damage to an oncoming car and the people in it. When their long legs are struck, their massive bodies can fall onto the windshield and injure the front-seat passengers. On average, female moose — or cows — weigh 750 pounds, while males — bulls — weigh 1,000 pounds'' More towns have reported moose sightings, such as Farmington and Bristol. On June 3rd, one was reported in Mansfield.

Moose walking through a backyard Nicole Solimine

Moose can travel 5-10 miles a day sometimes, even farther if they are breeding, which happens in the fall, specifically September and October. There are an estimated 100-150 moose in Connecticut, according to the DEEP. The number has dropped over the years from its high in the 2000s because living conditions are not ideal for the animals. Moose get stressed by the heat, and need lots of green trees to keep cool year-round. This is why most are found in northwestern Connecticut, especially on the Massachusetts border according to DEEP Wildlife Website

Moose do not like hot weather, they prefer cool weather even more than finding food, but they won't starve, they can manage to eat 40 to 50 pounds of food a day on the average.

Moose usually try to avoid being near human beings, but people who see one should definitely keep their distance.