The Wild Life Population In Connecticut Is Taking Over The State

Red Fox in the grass Colleen Bruso

Though the landmass of Connecticut may be small as the country's third smallest state, it has a lot of biodiversities. If you look to the east, you can't help but notice a variety of marshlands and waterfalls along with mountains and dry forests.

The woodland ecosystem in the Constitution state is pretty similar to the rest of North America. Predators like black bears, coyotes, and red foxes will hunt doe-eyed prey like white-tail deer and snowshoe hare. The long-tailed weasel and badger also have a home in Connecticut, along with several other tiny rodents.

A big Black Bear Barrett Hedges / National Geographic Images Collection

But not to worry too much. It's not very likely that a person would seriously be in danger walking through nature in Connecticut, but that’s not to say there are no predators out in the wild. The most dangerous mammal of them all is the black bear.

From Connecticut's Official Website, ''Black bears can weigh from 250 to 550 pounds and run up to 35 miles per hour." There is roughly 300 bears in the state, but there have been increased sightings statewide.

A White Tail Deer Shane Kemp / Creative Commons

Coyotes are a relatively recent addition to the ecosystem. They are in every habitat and sometimes are in the city according to WildLifeHelp.org. Bobcats can be added to the list too, as well as Mountain Lions and even Moose.

Residents have grown more fearful in coming face to face with one of these four-legged creatures.

Bobcat on the prowl Pamela Lynn / Getty Images

On the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Website, ''The Connecticut DEEP maintains an inventory of the state's animals and plants. Connecticut's native fauna (animals) and flora (plants) have over 2,500 different species, including more than 49 reptile and amphibian species, 46 freshwater and 72 saltwater fish species, 273 bird species. There are also 62 mammal species, 1,823 plant species and thousands of invertebrate species. Six of these species are endemic or found only in Connecticut. There are 128 ecological community types in Connecticut. Each have their own distinct combination of plants and animals."

A Moose wandering into a yard in Connecticut Karen Laubenstein / US Fish and Wildlife

You can get more information about Connecticut's species and habitats from the DEEP website including The Wildlife Action Plan (WAP).