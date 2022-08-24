Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood Relief

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9zqT_0hTQU3p300
John Mayer performing live in 2019 by Christian SarkineThatcommonkid / Wikipedia

A local boy turned singer, guitarist and songwriter raises money for a great cause. Fairfield County's own John Mayer was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut and grew up in Fairfield. His father Richard Mayer was an educational leader who worked as the Principal of Central High School in Bridgeport for several years before his retirement.

He was born in 1977 and grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut, where both his mother and father were educators. Life shifted for John Mayer at 13 years old, as he was entering Fairfield Warde High School. His father rented his first guitar for him, which fostered his love for blues rock and electric blues which supports his well-known baritone vocal range. After he completed High School, he entered The Berklee College of Music n Boston.

Because of his philanthropic nature, John Mayer wanted to pick up his acoustic guitar once again and take his fans back to the year 2012. On Sunday, Aug. 21st, the seven-time Grammy Award winner played his critically acclaimed fifth studio album Born & Raised in its entirety for an acoustic livestream performance in Livingston, Montana at the Pine Creek Lodge to raise funds for Montana flood relief.

From Wikipedia ''In June 2022, the U.S. state of Montana was hit by heavy, damaging floods in multiple major watersheds including the Yellowstone River. Heavy rain and melting snow over the weekend June 10–13 caused large areas of Yellowstone National Park to be evacuated. On June 14, the water plant in Billings was temporarily shut down. Many houses were damaged as a result, and a number of roads and bridges were destroyed by floodwaters.''

More information can be found about Flood Recovery efforts for Yellowstone National Park.

# John Mayer# Connecticut# Bridgeport# Fairfield County# Montana Flood Relief

Comments / 12

