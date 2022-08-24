Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly Beaches

Dog sprinting on the sandy beach Damian Barczak

Looking for dog-friendly beaches and parks to take your pet in these seasonally warm months?

Connecticut is known for its scenic ocean views and is amongst the premier beach destinations in New England with its quaint charm and small town values, but the nutmeg state also boasts roughly 12 beaches with bright shorelines, and happily, many are dog-friendly.

Dog taking a dip in the water at the beach Elisa Kennemer

You can pick and choose from the beaches that require your dogs to be on leashes as well as some shores that have no-leash areas for your canine pal. In between fun day trips with your four-legged friend, you can explore beautiful farm country or one of the several splashy water parks in Connecticut

When thinking of dog-friendly beaches the first one that comes to mind is Compo Beach, which is located in Westport, Connecticut. It's a 29-acre park that spans the Long Island Sound and borders the Saugatuck River.

Dog taking a break from a game of catch at the beach Andrew Pons

This lush beach area is a New England tourist attraction that is a family-friendly place, especially for our fur-baby besties.

There is also Jennings ''Dog'' Beach which is a wide sandy stretch that has a great view of The Long Island Sound and is one of the largest beaches in Fairfield Connecticut. During the warmer weather months, you can always see leashed dogs being walked on the beach and sprinting along the water.

Dog sunbathing on a blanket of seashells at the beach Jamie Street

Lastly, Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, Connecticut is the largest shoreline park. Its spectacular views offer more than 2 miles of beachfront and draw an estimated one million visitors a year. This is another pup-friendly park where you can take your pet on a scenic stroll.