Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts Say

A North American Mountain Lion in Glacier National Park, United States National Park Service (NPS)

Are Mountain Lions Really Extinct In Connecticut?

Mountain Lions have been extinct in Connecticut for over 100 years according to The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection but last summer there were three reported sightings in New Canaan, Connecticut, and police have received more reports of Mountain Lion sightings in the eastern part of the town. The first sighting was in the early Spring. It was on Old Rock Lane and White Oak Shade Road below the Merritt Parkway. According to Animal Control, this appeared to be a credible sighting.

More Sightings In 2022

On July 8th of 2022, there were at least two Mountain Lion sightings. One sighting involved an encounter with a family on their lawn. Later in the month, a Mountain Lion was spotted in Milford, on Wellington Road. DEEP are telling the public to look out for any predatory animal and recommend that if anyone sees one of these feline creatures, they should not approach the animal and contact DEEP immediately.

It has been reported that Mountain Lions traveled through Fairfield County in the past. In New Canaan, residents reported seeing mountain lions in 2016 and 2018. These big cats are also known as cougars or pumas and are reclusive creatures, for the most part, that feed mainly on white tail deer, raccoons, and various small rodents.

Mountain Lion spotted at White Memorial Jim and Jamie Dutcher/ National Geographic Animals

From Wikipedia, ''The cougar is the second-largest cat in the World, after the jaguar (Panthera onca). Secretive and largely solitary by nature, the cougar is both nocturnal and crepuscular, although daytime sightings do occur. Despite its size, the cougar is more closely related to smaller felines, including the domestic cat (Felis catus)".

Mountain Lion Foundation

According to the nonprofit conservation and education organization's website Mountain Lion Foundation, these animals try to avoid humans. Any unprotected house pet can be easy prey for these predatory creatures.