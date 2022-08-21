Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To Offer

NKOTB Mixed Tape Tour Mohegan Sun Arena July, 2022 Mohegan Sun / Instagram

More Than Just Casinos

When it comes to live music, fun, and entertainment what do you think of? Well, if you are thinking of Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena then you are correct. They are more than just a casino venue, with their top headlining concert performances and premier sporting events. This beautiful and spacious10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena, which is located in Uncasville, Connecticut is considered a leader in the entertainment business.

Little Dippers Dance Squad at Mohegan Sun Arena. Paul Baker / Stadium Journey.

Top-Tier Performances

Some of their headlining acts include; Jennifer Lopez, Jay Z, Taylor Swift, NKOTB, Bon Jovi, Keith Urban, Billy Joel, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, and Kenny Chesney. They also have championship boxing, MMA, stand-up comedy, WWE, NCAA Division 1, and professional basketball - Mohegan Sun offers all this and much, much more.

One Of The Top Venues In The World

According to the Mohegan Sun Arena website, ''Mohegan Sun Arena is one of the busiest Arenas in the United States. It is also ranked among the top venues in the world according to Billboard Magazine, Pollstar, and Venues Now. Mohegan Sun Arena is consistently ranked among the top three “Arenas in the World for its Size” and the top 15 in the “World for All Size Venues.” The award-winning venue is the “#1 Casino Venue in the World,” “#1 Social Media Venue in the World” and a seven-time national award – winner for “Casino of the Year - Arena” by the Academy of Country Music.''

TAO's Lounge at The Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut

So, who's coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena in September? You can see My Chemical Romance on September 1st, Tom Segura on September 3rd, and Il Volo on the 17th of September.