Olivia Newton-John's Legacy Lives On: From Pop Superstar To Philanthropist

Olivia Newton-John, the British-born Australian singer and actress whose angelic voice and girl-next-door wholesomeness and beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the '70s and early 80's. The four-time Grammy Award winner had several hit singles including; ''Have You Eve Been Mellow'', ''Hopelessly Devoted To You'', ''Magic'' and ''Physical''.

Generations of fans remember her fondly as sweet and innocent ''Sandy'' in the mega blockbuster movie "Grease," which she starred in with her friend, Actor John Travolta. Olivia Newton-John lost her courageous 30 year battle with cancer at the age of 73 at her ranch with her loved ones by her side.

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as "Sandy" and "Danny" from 2019 Instagram post Olivia Newton-John Instagram

John Easterling, her husband of 14 years announced on Olivia Newton-John Instagram account Monday; "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time,"

He continued; "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund ONJFoundationFund.org.''



The Australian singer revealed in September 2018 that she was in treatments for metastatic spinal cancer and that sadly, this was her third cancer diagnosis, with reoccurrences of breast cancer in the early '90s and again in 2017.