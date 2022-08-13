What Has Johnny Depp Been Up To Since Winning His Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp sells his art at the Castle Fine Art Show Johnny Depp Instagram

Where's Johnny?

So, what has Actor and Musician Johnny Depp been up to since winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard in court almost ten weeks ago?

Johnny Depp has been very busy playing the jet-setting rock and roller and has also landed several live performances with his friend, guitar legend Jeff Beck. Johnny also went to France to film La Favorite, where he will be playing King Louis XV.

Johnny Depp Tours With Jeff Beck

One of the many high-profile projects Johnny Depp has lined up for himself is a much anticipated album which he collaborated with Jeff Beck.

Since the two men have been touring together for the past few months Johnny has been welcomed in each city with open arms by his legions of fans, especially on his 59th birthday, which was June 9th.

Now that the tour has ended, he will rest in Europe, which is one of his favorite places to get away from the lime-light. It does seem he will be doing so, happily. Johnny Depp has recently sold some of his intimate art work for over 3.6 million dollars.

The Painter Johnny Depp

According to Castle Fine-Art Instagram post Johnny's art “is a testament to those he has known well and others who have inspired him as a person.”

Johnny Depp's Friends & Heroes Collection includes portraits of some of his friends in Hollywood including the late movie icon Elizabeth Taylor and Actor Al Pacino. He sold 780 pieces, which sold out almost immediately.

His collection was very well received. Johnny Depp's artwork was sold by UK-based art retailer Castle Fine-Art who's website briefly crashed after his fans rushed to purchase Johnny's paintings.







