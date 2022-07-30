The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in Connecticut

Black Bear walking using it's hind legs in Connecticut Black Bears in Connecticut / Facebook

A Long Winter's Nap



After emerging from their long, cozy winter's nap in the late Spring, Connecticut's Black Bear population has been on the move and hungrier than ever. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is advising all residents to be very careful.

In 2022, Black Bear destroys bird feeders in Monroe, Connecticut A Black Bear stands on its hind legs to get to a bird feeder at the home of Mary Blair at Great Oak

Lately we have been hearing about Black Bear sightings in Monroe and Easton but the majority of these sightings have been in Avon, Simsbury, Farmington and Bloomfield in the last two years.

Black Bear in Connecticut BOB BELFIORE Image, The Black Bear tried to get through several doors before wandering off.

Always remain on the look-out for these furry yet impetuous wild animals and do not ever approach them or try to engage in a stand-off. Black Bears will attack if they are cornered or become fearful.

Black Bear in Connecticut Black bear eating a dandelion. photo: Sunshinedave, Wikimedia Commons



If you ever come in contact with a Black Bear you should follow these suggestions:



- Be Loud

- Keep your distance

- Keep pets on a short leash for control

- DO NOT FEED

- Keep trash cans closed

- Take in bird feeders



Protect Yourself And Your Home



Black Bears can damage homes, your vehicles and any property, especially when they are searching for food. Black Bears also scavenge through garbage cans, will break into and demolish the inside of cabins, destroy bird feeders, and have also been known to raid camping sites.

Black Bear in Connecticut looking through a window A black bear explores the yard of Steve and Julie Sonlin in Avon July 2018. Julie Sonlin via Associ

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has advised the residents of Connecticut to "be bear aware" to reduce potential risks with these large, powerful omnivores. The Black Bears are rapidly increasing in numbers and expanding their range in the state.

Mama Bear and Cubs Mama Black Bear with her cubs Image | Posted on May 24, 2014 by Gargoyle



This increases the danger and likely-hood of more Bear sightings, if not entanglements with the public, as we now have been witnessing in the last several months, since late March.