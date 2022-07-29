Chris Rock Bounces Back With Comedy Tour and A Night Out With Kevin Hart At Fresco By Scotto

Comedian Chris Rock at Fresco By Scotto in New York City Fresco By Scotto Restaurant on Facebook

Chris And Kevin Take New York

When it's a beautiful July evening in New York you can only do as the New Yorkers do. Well at least how comedians Chris Rock and Kevin Hart do!

The two comedians, while in New York City for their 'Rock Hart Tour' enjoyed a delicious meal at this well-known New York City Italian restaurant Fresco by Scotto. It's the home of the ''golden cannoli'' and is a Tuscan style, family-owned and operated restaurant. The men both ordered veal chops with mashed potatoes and sauteed spinach.

Comedian Kevin Hart at Fresco By Scotto in New York City Fresco By Scotto Restaurant on Facebook

Chris Rock Is Bouncing Back

Chris and Kevin couldn't resist when fans & owners Elaina Scotto, Fox 5 New York's Rosanna Scotto, and Elaina's daughter Jenna Ruggiero, asked for a photo with the popular celebrities after they finished their meals.

It looks as if Chris Rock has bounced back from his public altercation at The Academy Awards with fellow comedian Will Smith. Chris Rock is now on tour with his good friend Kevin Hart. The two are enjoying a very successful comedy tour.

Hot Spot For Celebrities

These two popular comedians are not the only familiar faces to dine at this New York City restaurant. It's known as a star-studded, entertainment hangout that stands out in the city. Its been reported that Former New York Yankee first baseman Mark Teixeira and Actor Sylvester Stallone, to name a few, have dined at this popular hot spot in the past. The Fresco by Scotto Restaurant has been open since November of 1993.