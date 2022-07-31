Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family Farms

Freshly picked strawberries at the Homestead Farm at Jones Family Farms Jones Family Farms Instagram

Harvest-Your-Own Berries

Looking for some family fun ideas for the remainder of Summer...maybe even for Fall? Jones Family Farm in Shelton is a family-friendly alternative to the swimming pool and beach outings. You can experience the harvest-your-own fruits of the season such as strawberries and blueberries. There are also pumpkins and even a large inventory of Christmas trees on their 400-acre farm.

Strawberry Fields at Jones Family Farms Jones Family Farms Instagram

Fun At The Family Farm

The Jones Family Farm is a150 year-old farm. They provide you and your family with the experience of nature in the great outdoors, experiencing the life of a farming community, and the growing of fresh fruits and other produce. They also have several fun areas for your family to explore such as; Pumpkinseed Farm and the Holiday Gatherings gift shop and even a Farm Winery for the adults.

Jones Family Farms Truck Jones Family Farms Instagram

Homestead, Harvest, And Holidays

From the official website Jones Family Farms ''The Homestead Farm has the Jones Winery, Harvest Kitchen, our Christmas Barnyard, and Holiday Gatherings gift shop. It also is home to the majority of our Christmas Trees. Pumpkinseed Hill is another spot for strawberry and blueberry picking and of course, our entire October season of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and a variety of other foods. The Harvest Kitchen Cooking Studio features farm-style cooking classes and food-wine pairing classes.''

Jones Family Farms the fields at Pumpkinseed Hill Jones Family Farms Instagram

The Jones Family Farm is located at 606 Walnut Tree Hill Road in Shelton. You can call ahead before visiting for the daily schedule and any other information about the farm. Hours can change during the season due to weather.











