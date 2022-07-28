Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut

Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff Linkinhoker Jeff Linkinhoker

First Sightings In The Nutmeg State

Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.

Bobcat sightings are common, especially in the north-western part of the state. In fact, Bobcat sightings are on the rise in the nutmeg state.

In July of 2020 over 1,500 bobcat sightings were reported in Connecticut. Reports indicated that some of those earlier Bobcat sightings are in the town of Brookfield and parts of Ridgefield as well. The increase in Bobcat sightings is a good sign for the ecosystem, but it's alarming to some residence who worry about attacks on children and pets.

Mama bobcat with her two kittens https://i.redd.it/zjzl60gp40w21.jpg

Bobcats Like The Forest

Almost 60% of the state of Connecticut is made-up of forestland and it's no wonder we see these creatures out and about, living amongst us through out the state. Bobcats are also known to be active year round and do not hibernate. They are solitary, nocturnal animals that are most active at night time.

They tend to hunt for their food in the wee hours of the morning or right before sundown. Bobcats are known for their stubby tails thus the name bobcat. They also have black bars on their legs. Their claws and teeth are razor sharp.

According to Wikipedia; The bobcat (Lynx rufus), also known as the red lynx, is a medium-sized cat native to North America. It ranges from southern Canada through most of the contiguous United States to Oaxaca in Mexico.

They are Not Household Pets

Even though bobcats do not prey on or attack people, no one should ever attempt to go near a Bobcat or try to handle one. People should stay away from the kittens. The mother bobcat will protect the kittens if they are disturbed. Always remember, these are not domesticated animals.