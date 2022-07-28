Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut

Florence Carmela

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvbI0_0gw8Exmf00
Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff LinkinhokerJeff Linkinhoker

First Sightings In The Nutmeg State

Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.

Bobcat sightings are common, especially in the north-western part of the state. In fact, Bobcat sightings are on the rise in the nutmeg state.

In July of 2020 over 1,500 bobcat sightings were reported in Connecticut. Reports indicated that some of those earlier Bobcat sightings are in the town of Brookfield and parts of Ridgefield as well. The increase in Bobcat sightings is a good sign for the ecosystem, but it's alarming to some residence who worry about attacks on children and pets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KR078_0gw8Exmf00
Mama bobcat with her two kittenshttps://i.redd.it/zjzl60gp40w21.jpg

Bobcats Like The Forest

Almost 60% of the state of Connecticut is made-up of forestland and it's no wonder we see these creatures out and about, living amongst us through out the state. Bobcats are also known to be active year round and do not hibernate. They are solitary, nocturnal animals that are most active at night time.

They tend to hunt for their food in the wee hours of the morning or right before sundown. Bobcats are known for their stubby tails thus the name bobcat. They also have black bars on their legs. Their claws and teeth are razor sharp. 

According to Wikipedia; The bobcat (Lynx rufus), also known as the red lynx, is a medium-sized cat native to North America. It ranges from southern Canada through most of the contiguous United States to Oaxaca in Mexico.

They are Not Household Pets

Even though bobcats do not prey on or attack people, no one should ever attempt to go near a Bobcat or try to handle one. People should stay away from the kittens. The mother bobcat will protect the kittens if they are disturbed. Always remember, these are not domesticated animals.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bobcat# connecticut# wildlife# kittens# sightings

Comments / 34

Published by

Florence Carmela is a Writer & Host of The Forum Celebrity Podcast with James Patrick. Celebrity Interviews, Pop Culture News & Worldwide Trending News Stories! Click link below @FlorenceCarmela to find her on Twitter.

Connecticut State
350 followers

More from Florence Carmela

Shelton, CT

Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family Farms

Freshly picked strawberries at the Homestead Farm at Jones Family FarmsJones Family Farms Instagram. Looking for some family fun ideas for the remainder of Summer...maybe even for Fall? Jones Family Farm in Shelton is a family-friendly alternative to the swimming pool and beach outings. You can experience the harvest-your-own fruits of the season such as strawberries and blueberries. There are also pumpkins and even a large inventory of Christmas trees on their 400-acre farm.

Read full story
16 comments

Marie Osmond Saves Lives With The Children's Miracle Network

She is a gifted singer and world-renowned performer. She's the only sister of the legendary Osmond Family and of course, she was ''a little bit country'' as part of the duo of Donny and Marie.

Read full story
6 comments
Boston, MA

Cheers 40th Anniversary: The Boston Bar Where Everybody Knows Your Name

Cast from the NBC sitcom CheersMARKA / Alamy Stock Photo / photographer mrk movie. September 30th, 2022 will mark the 40th anniversary of Cheers debut episode. This beloved NBC comedy about a Boston bar where "everybody knows your name" that aired from 1982 to 1993, lasting eleven seasons, has become a very special landmark in Boston, Massachusetts. The bar that inspired Cheers was originally named the Bull and Finch Pub, and it was established in 1969. The bar has since been renamed the Cheers Restaurant.

Read full story
13 comments

Why Comedian Howie Mandel Was Missing From America’s Got Talent

Howie Mandel is a comedian, actor, and host best known for being one of the judges on the hit TV show America's Got Talent since 2006. There's not much this Canadian-born entertainer has done that audiences have not embraced. However, his AGT fans have been concerned about his health for the past few months.

Read full story
9 comments
Fairfield, CT

Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in Fairfield

Bradley Cooper portrays Leonard Bernstein in the Maestro on NetflixGetty Images. What is nine-time Academy Award nominated actor and director Bradley Cooper doing in Connecticut? He just filmed scenes for his up coming Netflix movie "Maestro" at a private home in Fairfield this week.

Read full story
10 comments

The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation helps the Hungry and Homeless

Jon Bon Jovi Soul FoundationJon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation Instagram. What can you say about a man who has created music that generations of his die-hard fans have loved over the years?

Read full story
21 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy