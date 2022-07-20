Why Comedian Howie Mandel Was Missing From America’s Got Talent

America's Got Talent Judge Howie Mandel NBC

Howie Mandel is a comedian, actor, and host best known for being one of the judges on the hit TV show America's Got Talent since 2006. There's not much this Canadian-born entertainer has done that audiences have not embraced. However, his AGT fans have been concerned about his health for the past few months.

Howie Mandel did not appear as a judge in AGT in some of the episodes for the 2022 season. America's Got Talent host Terry Crews revealed that Mandel had not been feeling well and would not be able to attend the show.

The Judges & Host of America's Got Talent NBC

Howie revealed on Twitter on June 14 that he had contracted COVID-19 for the second time. Mandel was quarantined in April for 10-days following his initial diagnosis.

The 'America's Got Talent judge has spoken openly about struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety. He said the worst part of getting COVID-19 was the 10-day isolation which worsened his mental health. His fans are hoping that he can make a full recovery.

Howie Mandel still holds the title for having the longest tenure as a judge on America's Got Talent, replacing The Knight Rider David Hasselhoff. He has been a judge for 17 seasons and mentioned that major milestone on social media.

When asked why NBC keeps him on the hit TV show his answer is simple. “I’m affordable”. His loyal fans feel the popular Comedian is asked back year after year for one simple reason; he makes the show fun! It would be hard to imagine America’s Got Talent without Howie Mandel.