Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in Fairfield

Bradley Cooper portrays Leonard Bernstein in the Maestro on Netflix Getty Images

By Florence Carmela

Mr. Cooper is in Connecticut

What is nine-time Academy Award nominated actor and director Bradley Cooper doing in Connecticut? He just filmed scenes for his up coming Netflix movie "Maestro" at a private home in Fairfield this week.

Details regarding the movie shoot were kept very hush hush at first, but then news got out about the set location. Scenes were shot at St. Pius X Parish, on Brookside Drive last week. In the area, neighbors were surprised and yet delighted to see their familiar surroundings were turned into an exciting Hollywood cinematic landscape, at least for a short time.

Bradley as Bernstein

In this new Netflix film Bradley Cooper stars as the extraordinary composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. In the biopic that started filming in May, which also stars British, Academy Award nominated Actress Carey Mulligan who plays Felicia Montealegre will focus on the complicated relationship between Bernstein and his wife.

Described on IMDB.com as, "The complex love of Leonard and Felicia, from the time they met in 1946 at a party and continuing through two engagements, a 25 year marriage, and three children." The make up and prosthetics department worked their magic to transform the multi talented actor into Bernstein.

Fairfield film making

Bradley Cooper does not only play the lead role in ''Maestro'' but this is also his directorial follow up to the Oscar winning 'A Star is Born' where he also starred alongside Grammy Award winning, Singer Lady Gaga.

As the latest Hollywood film to shoot scenes in beautiful Fairfield, Connecticut, ''Maestro" is sure to hold a very special place in the hearts of all of us who live in the nutmeg state. If you are looing forward to it's release next year, the movie will be available to stream on Netflix in 2023.



