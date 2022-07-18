The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation helps the hungry and homeless

Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation Instagram

By Florence Carmela

What can you say about a man who has created music that generations of his die-hard fans have loved over the years?

Musician Jon Bon Jovi, along with his wife of 33 years Dorothea, have created an inspiring foundation that feeds the hungry in their community and that's only the beginning. Founded in 2006, this organization helps thousands of people through out The United States. The organization is The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation and it is changing the way many people look at the homeless crisis in our country.

JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurants

The JBJ Soul Foundation assists in shedding light on the issues of hunger and homelessness. It is a non profit organization that does all of this and much, much more. The Foundation has helped provide support across the country for so many people who are struggling with food insecurity, including our veterans.

It's safe to say that Dorothea and Jon Bon Jovi believe in giving back, especially to the New Jersey community they have called home throughout their lives.

Their overall mission is to help those who are in need of food and shelter. They currently have three JBJ Soul Kitchens that provide nutritional, hot meals to people in need in his home state of New Jersey. The meals are paid for by a small donation, whatever can be provided by the customer or by volunteering in the community restaurant, to pay it forward in a positive, productive way.

Jon Bon Jovi Working at his Soul Foundation Restaurant Joel Barhamand

Community Dining With Dignity

Both Soul Kitchen locations are open to the public; in partnership with The Murphy Family Foundation; has provided free meals to furloughed Federal Workers who were in need.

Over 50% of all meals have been paid for by volunteering time in the restaurants. Many have also given heir support by donating supplies and money to this humanitarian cause. You can always check out the website (link below) for The JBJ Soul Foundation, their partnerships and all the incredible projects that they are currently working on.

If you would like more information on the JBJ Soul Foundation and Soul Kitchens please go to jbjsf.org