A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.

Julia was shocked to see purple and blue scribbles all over her left sock. She posted a video of the unwanted scribbles online, captioned "I woke up to some random child writing on my white socks..." The clip was shared by the Instagram account Passenger Shaming, which has 1.4 million followers.

They gave some advice on going shoeless on a plane, saying: "We are frequently asked about wearing socks on an airplane, and we are very OK with it... If they are clean, do not smell, remain in your personal space, and are not propped up on other sections of the airplane."

Others agreed with the child's actions, with one remarking, "If your feet can be "drawn on," they are in the wrong place." "Your feet were in their area, it became their paper," stated a second. Journey attendants appear to agree with the kid, with several urging that shoes be worn throughout the flight according to the Daily Mail.

"Yes, they're cleaning the planes a lot more than they used to, but you're still not at home," cabin crew member Raven Johnson said. "I guarantee you, 9 times out of 10, it is not water on the floor," another attendant remarked on Reddit.

The bathrooms are frequently dirty and are only really cleaned at the conclusion of a tour, which for us may be from one end of the planet to the other... Imagine how nice they are at the conclusion of a 12-hour journey with 200 passengers." Meanwhile, one passenger was shouted at for taking off her shoes on a flight. And this passenger put their bare feet on the armrest of the person in front of them.