People are stunned as a woman shares a spreadsheet given by her ex-boyfriend

A TikToker shocked her fans when she revealed that an ex-boyfriend used to give her monthly spreadsheets with breakdowns of the money she had. Now, all together: Yikes. Maddy, the social media user, explained: "I went through my emails and found what an average monthly Excel spreadsheet would look like."

As Maddy continued, the spreadsheet in the issue came up on the screen: "He would send me roughly one of these a month." "As you can see, he was nice enough to color code it," Maddy said. The totals of everything I owed would be at the bottom [of the chart]."

Photo byRon Lach / Pexels

She also produced emails in which they discussed how much she owed, including offering money calculations to subtract from her outstanding amount. Maddy's followers' jaws dropped, with one commenting beneath her post: "For anybody who does not know, this is all a massive red flag."

In another recent incident of online relationship conflict, a husband was criticized for insulting his wife for refusing to give her mother-in-law keys to their new house. A Reddit user said on the Am I the A**hole page that he had saved up for the house with his own money and believed his mother should have a key, but his wife disagreed.

However, in his lengthy rant, he also stated that his wife had been paying their rent and everyday costs while he saved for a deposit, implying that he would not have been able to buy the house without his wife's financial help. The reaction was quick and harsh, with one person adding, "You played your wife.

You presumably told her you were going to save for a shared house, so she should support you and pay your part of the rent." "He doesn't show his wife any respect in this post at all," said another, while a third said, "Even if she isn't on the home, you bought it as a married couple."

You just refuse to recognize her contributions. Even if she didn't, it's still BOTH of your homes, and she has a say just because she's your wife." Someone person even said, "I hope his wife leaves him." And we must add, we are completely on the wife's side.

